Is it possible to get tired of winning? Because man. If so, Ron DeSantis must be effing exhausted.

Earlier, we told you about a sad, sad attempt to blame DeSantis for Disney’s decision to abandon their plans for a $1 billion office complex in Orlando. We’re still trying to figure out what the thought process was there.

Especially when this was happening:

Wait a minute … do you mean to say that Disney will be hiring in the ballpark of 13,000 people? In Florida? That Florida?As in, the Florida that is governed by Ron DeSantis??? But … but how can this be? We were told that Ron DeSantis was the kiss of death for Florida business and that he would someday rue the day he ever took on Disney, and yet here’s the Disney Parks chair saying that they’re investing $17 billion in central Florida. Will wonders never cease?

And how!

She really, really wants this to not be a thing. But, well, it’s a thing. That’s just the way things work.

And so, without further ado, we’re going to enjoy every possible minute of this.

Disney needs Ron DeSantis more than Ron DeSantis needs Disney. That’s just the reality of the situation.

Sure does.

Nah.

But to be fair, we don’t really care about what those people have to say. Because as they’ve demonstrated on an impressively regular and consistent basis, they don’t know what the hell they’re talking about.

***

