Is it possible to get tired of winning? Because man. If so, Ron DeSantis must be effing exhausted.

Earlier, we told you about a sad, sad attempt to blame DeSantis for Disney’s decision to abandon their plans for a $1 billion office complex in Orlando. We’re still trying to figure out what the thought process was there.

Especially when this was happening:

BREAKING: Disney Parks chairman Josh D’Amaro reveals plans by @Disney to invest $17 billion over the next decade to the existing properties in Orlando. D’Amaro estimates the creation of 13,000 new jobs in Orlando. pic.twitter.com/NickxVVBuD — Florida Grand (@florida_grand) May 19, 2023

Editorial note: *Lake Buena Vista, not Orlando. — Florida Grand (@florida_grand) May 19, 2023

Wait a minute … do you mean to say that Disney will be hiring in the ballpark of 13,000 people? In Florida? That Florida?As in, the Florida that is governed by Ron DeSantis??? But … but how can this be? We were told that Ron DeSantis was the kiss of death for Florida business and that he would someday rue the day he ever took on Disney, and yet here’s the Disney Parks chair saying that they’re investing $17 billion in central Florida. Will wonders never cease?

They've got DeSantis exactly where they want him. https://t.co/4eYYC9Pde9 — Kayla Elizabeth (@VixenRogue) May 19, 2023

Man, they're really sticking it to DeSantis this time, you guys! — Huck (@TheyCallMeHuck) May 19, 2023

And how!

btw this isn’t new…it’s part of the company’s long term plans, which Iger said they could reconsider. From the Q2 earnings call last week: https://t.co/iES5mTTz8i — Sarah Rumpf (@rumpfshaker) May 19, 2023

She really, really wants this to not be a thing. But, well, it’s a thing. That’s just the way things work.

NEW: In a new statement addressed to local community leaders, Walt Disney World President Jeff Vahle acknowledged the canceled Lake Nona project by saying "several dynamics have changed, including a change in company leadership and evolving economic and business conditions." pic.twitter.com/KKAfwNwFh7 — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) May 18, 2023

And so, without further ado, we’re going to enjoy every possible minute of this.

Love where he says they have plans to invest $17 Billion and create 13,000 jobs. Then he says he hopes they can still do so. That tells you all you need to know about their financial state. — Carmen Betoni (@cjbetoni) May 19, 2023

Disney needs Ron DeSantis more than Ron DeSantis needs Disney. That’s just the reality of the situation.

Kind of undercuts the anti-DeSantis message. Oops. https://t.co/545oy2y1Ub — Phineas Fahrquar (@irishspy) May 19, 2023

Sure does.

Another win for DeSantis! — Ke Ola (@keola787) May 19, 2023

Will the people blaming Ron DeSantis for the 2000-job, $2bn project that the Mouse 86ed give him credit for this, or nah https://t.co/LiCeKAslr7 — Jay (@OneFineJay) May 19, 2023

Nah.

But to be fair, we don’t really care about what those people have to say. Because as they’ve demonstrated on an impressively regular and consistent basis, they don’t know what the hell they’re talking about.

