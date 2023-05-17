When all this woke crap really started ratcheting up, we knew it was only a matter of time before the fighting started. The infighting, that is. The Woke Mob was pretty careful to maintain at least the appearance of a united front against the forces of normalcy for a while, but evidently it’s been getting more and more difficult and now the cracks are really starting to show.

And you can count on us being here, enjoying ever second of us.

Which brings us to this piece in the L.A. Times about the dissolution of the friendship between Melissa DePino and Adjoa Michelle Saahene, two antiracist activists who originally joined forces to fight against racism and for social justice and now are veritable strangers who are no longer on speaking terms.

A Black woman and a white woman went viral fighting racism. Then they stopped speaking to each other https://t.co/Z549wue7I5 — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) May 17, 2023

“How could something like this have happened?” … asked no one who has even remotely paid any attention to the antiracism mentality (and grift).

We feel like we’re not supposed to think this is effing hilarious, but we can’t help ourselves. This is just so *chef’s kiss* perfect:

Saahene emailed to say she was done sharing stages. Since returning from Ghana, Saahene wrote, she was on a “transformation of healing and decolonizing.” She accused DePino of “defensiveness and other manifestations of whiteness.” … “I spent so much time talking to white people about a white problem: racism,” Saahene said. “It’s draining. I want to make Black people my audience.” Recently, she reclaimed her Ghanaian name, asking new friends to call her Adjoa, the Asante word for women born on a Monday. DePino, for her part, is still grieving for her aunt and recovering from an onslaught of online abuse, nearly all from white former followers. They called her a racist, a “Karen,” a manipulator, a fake.

A liberal white woman can call herself an antiracist and live her life according to antiracist principles, but ultimately she’ll never be antiracist enough.

And we can’t possibly laugh at this enough.

"The two had become close. Saahene house-sat for DePino and had the code to her marijuana safe." — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) May 17, 2023

Really sets the stage for what's about to come. — John 'pro-norms' Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) May 17, 2023

This is just the greatest thing. Straight into our veins.

“transformation of healing and decolonizing”

“manifestations of whiteness”

….and on and on and on I’m dizzy and disoriented now 🙃 — Jeff (@jeff_karr) May 17, 2023

Lmao, they vow to fight racism only for one to become racist. Early in the story Saahene said she didn’t post about Starbucks issue bc her black audience would have yawned. Near the end, she says she wants a black audience. You can’t make this up — Dirk Hardpec (@Eat_punchbeef) May 17, 2023

Fortunately, we don’t have to make it up. Because it’s a real thing that actually happens.

If they’re smart, they’ll start selling tickets to these brawls, or at least put them on Pay-Per-View. No joke, we’d pay money to watch more of this.

It reads like a Christopher Guest mock documentary — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 17, 2023

That would be even better! We need more Corky St. Clair in our lives.

It's amazing that these hyper-activists never have an epiphany when these calvinball games swing back around at them. They're always like, "But I did everything right!" — John 'pro-norms' Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) May 17, 2023

