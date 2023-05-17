When all this woke crap really started ratcheting up, we knew it was only a matter of time before the fighting started. The infighting, that is. The Woke Mob was pretty careful to maintain at least the appearance of a united front against the forces of normalcy for a while, but evidently it’s been getting more and more difficult and now the cracks are really starting to show.

And you can count on us being here, enjoying ever second of us.

Which brings us to this piece in the L.A. Times about the dissolution of the friendship between Melissa DePino and Adjoa Michelle Saahene, two antiracist activists who originally joined forces to fight against racism and for social justice and now are veritable strangers who are no longer on speaking terms.

“How could something like this have happened?” … asked no one who has even remotely paid any attention to the antiracism mentality (and grift).

We feel like we’re not supposed to think this is effing hilarious, but we can’t help ourselves. This is just so *chef’s kiss* perfect:

Saahene emailed to say she was done sharing stages. Since returning from Ghana, Saahene wrote, she was on a “transformation of healing and decolonizing.” She accused DePino of “defensiveness and other manifestations of whiteness.”

“I spent so much time talking to white people about a white problem: racism,” Saahene said. “It’s draining. I want to make Black people my audience.”

Recently, she reclaimed her Ghanaian name, asking new friends to call her Adjoa, the Asante word for women born on a Monday.

DePino, for her part, is still grieving for her aunt and recovering from an onslaught of online abuse, nearly all from white former followers. They called her a racist, a “Karen,” a manipulator, a fake.

A liberal white woman can call herself an antiracist and live her life according to antiracist principles, but ultimately she’ll never be antiracist enough.

And we can’t possibly laugh at this enough.

This is just the greatest thing. Straight into our veins.

Fortunately, we don’t have to make it up. Because it’s a real thing that actually happens.

If they’re smart, they’ll start selling tickets to these brawls, or at least put them on Pay-Per-View. No joke, we’d pay money to watch more of this.

That would be even better! We need more Corky St. Clair in our lives.

