The great thing about New York City being a sanctuary city is that no matter how many migrants make their way there, they’ll always have a place to stay. And if they run out of places to stay, well, the city will make room for them. Because that’s what sanctuary cities do. They adapt!

The NYC Mayor’s Office put out a statement Monday, saying in part: “We’ve been very clear for the last two weeks that New York City is out of space. Every single day, hundreds of asylum seekers arrive in New York with no support, after hundreds more arrived the day before, and thousands more in the days and week earlier. But, once again, we are stepping up, in the absence of a national solution to this national crisis and are coming up with our own decompression strategy.”

And apparently that “decompression strategy” involves housing migrants in public school gyms:

P.S. 188, in Coney Island, Brooklyn, is one of the schools that is now starting the week as a migrant shelter.

As the city continues to experience an overflow of asylum seekers, P.S. 188’s gymnasium is now a short-term shelter housing adults.

Mayor Eric Adams’ office also designated two other schools in Sunset Park and East New York — P.S. 172 and P.S. 189 — as short-term shelters as the city continues to struggle to find space for individuals being bused from the southern border each day.

Way to be on top of this issue, Mr. Mayor. It’s up to you, New York, New York!

So how are students and parents feeling about the decision to stick migrants in school gyms? Looks like they definitely have some feelings:

 

Hey, wait a minute … can they say that? Are they allowed to say that? We could’ve sworn it was racist and xenophobic to talk like that …

Unless Brooklyn suddenly became a conservative enclave overnight, we feel like it’s pretty safe to assume that these kids are by and large from pretty liberal families. And this isn’t supposed to happen in liberal families.

Heh.

NIMSG: Not In My School Gym.

Whoops!

Ooo … it’s getting pretty heated over there! Boy, if there’s one thing we hate to see, it’s New York liberal infighting.

We’re gonna need more popcorn.

Because that’s completely insane. Which would explain why there’s an argument about it in New York.

Just hook it to our veins.

***

