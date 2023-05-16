The great thing about New York City being a sanctuary city is that no matter how many migrants make their way there, they’ll always have a place to stay. And if they run out of places to stay, well, the city will make room for them. Because that’s what sanctuary cities do. They adapt!

The NYC Mayor’s Office put out a statement Monday, saying in part: “We’ve been very clear for the last two weeks that New York City is out of space. Every single day, hundreds of asylum seekers arrive in New York with no support, after hundreds more arrived the day before, and thousands more in the days and week earlier. But, once again, we are stepping up, in the absence of a national solution to this national crisis and are coming up with our own decompression strategy.”

And apparently that “decompression strategy” involves housing migrants in public school gyms:

P.S. 188, in Coney Island, Brooklyn, is one of the schools that is now starting the week as a migrant shelter. As the city continues to experience an overflow of asylum seekers, P.S. 188’s gymnasium is now a short-term shelter housing adults. Mayor Eric Adams’ office also designated two other schools in Sunset Park and East New York — P.S. 172 and P.S. 189 — as short-term shelters as the city continues to struggle to find space for individuals being bused from the southern border each day.

Way to be on top of this issue, Mr. Mayor. It’s up to you, New York, New York!

Here's the big plus of living somewhere sane: I don't know what any of my electeds would do if we got a large influx of migrants but I know 100% they wouldn't stick them in my kids' school. Full confidence, not just in Gov. DeSantis but in every other FL politician, re this. — Karol Markowicz (@karol) May 16, 2023

So how are students and parents feeling about the decision to stick migrants in school gyms? Looks like they definitely have some feelings:

Outside PS 17 in Williamsburg, kids chant, “we support asylum seekers but not on school grounds.” pic.twitter.com/35iFNRuxIw — Gwynne Hogan (@GwynneFitz) May 16, 2023

Hey, wait a minute … can they say that? Are they allowed to say that? We could’ve sworn it was racist and xenophobic to talk like that …

If this was GOP voters, the screams of 'racism' from people like @AOC would be deafening. https://t.co/FAiCGassMZ — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) May 16, 2023

Unless Brooklyn suddenly became a conservative enclave overnight, we feel like it’s pretty safe to assume that these kids are by and large from pretty liberal families. And this isn’t supposed to happen in liberal families.

I also would like to be known as a person who supports asylum seekers as long as they are someone else's problem https://t.co/i6xKFetG6o — PoIiMath (@politicalmath) May 16, 2023

Heh.

It's all fine when it's someone else's problem, but not when it hits close to home… — AME🇧🇴🇨🇴🇧🇷 (@amaoesquerda) May 16, 2023

…Isn’t this, like, a variation of NIMBY🤔🤔🤔 — ArD (@rdmghost1) May 16, 2023

NIMSG: Not In My School Gym.

I like how they're saying what all liberals believe, but because they're teens they don't know they aren't supposed to say the quiet part out loud. — The Deuce (@IBeBibby) May 16, 2023

Whoops!

There’s a lot of parents talking about how afraid they are, some have pulled their kids out of school. There are a few moms from the local Communtiy Education Council who disagree with the protest but they get heckled by the crowd. pic.twitter.com/l1tSXBJ875 — Gwynne Hogan (@GwynneFitz) May 16, 2023

Marzena Wolert (right) is walking by protest and says she’s “disgusted” “they’re fleeing war and they don’t have a home and you’re not gonna have your gym?” She’s confronted by another woman leaving the protest as she walks by. pic.twitter.com/qWcdoiqMwB — Gwynne Hogan (@GwynneFitz) May 16, 2023

Ooo … it’s getting pretty heated over there! Boy, if there’s one thing we hate to see, it’s New York liberal infighting.

bahahahaha — trunk88 (@trunk881) May 16, 2023

We’re gonna need more popcorn.

Giggling on my couch in Florida. I do not miss this. Why don't you want single men living at your kid's school! Why are you so afraid! 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/Ia1i7IlvU5 — Karol Markowicz (@karol) May 16, 2023

It's just a different world outside of the batshit left areas. Again, I can't see even Democrats in Florida arguing "just have migrant men live in your kid's school, what's the big deal." https://t.co/Yd6X3lU54o — Karol Markowicz (@karol) May 16, 2023

Because that’s completely insane. Which would explain why there’s an argument about it in New York.

Peak Lib is Williamsburg residents doing NIMBY as a chant. Fantastic. Impossible to enhance. https://t.co/jmLZ7uLqyt — Luke Thompson (@ltthompso) May 16, 2023

Just hook it to our veins.

***

Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!