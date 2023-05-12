OK, so apparently this happened at Mar-a-Lago recently:

Quite a scene at Mar-a-Lago last night. pic.twitter.com/S1rcNeFajM — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) May 12, 2023

Your reaction to that video could be many things. It could be “That’s great!” or “That’s hilarious!” or “That’s cringe!” or “That’s … WTF is that?” Any of those would work. You know which reaction doesn’t make any sense, though? This guy’s:

Huh.

I’ve chosen to treat this as a parody account — Bohemio of the Reeeeing Twenties (@El__Bohemio) May 12, 2023

Totally understandable.

Scott might want to switch to decaf. And if he already drinks decaf, well, we hear they’re doing wonderful things with horse tranquilizers these days.

Anyway, should we do what Scott says and “ask a gay”? Let’s ask a few of them what they think about Scott’s tweet, since they’re around:

Nah, I'm good. Thinking of moving there, in fact. — Perpetuities (@perpetuities) May 12, 2023

No one is fleeing Florida. Don’t be a hysterical lunatic. — GayPatriot (@GayPatriot) May 12, 2023

Looks like it’s too late for Scott.

In honor of one of the NBA’s all-time greats, Miami-Dade as nicknamed “Wade County. Now he’s gone and neo-Nazis are moving in. Do you big lie fascists ever read? https://t.co/hqhCauoCdp — scott linnen (@ScottLinnen) May 12, 2023

Do you ever read, Scott? If you did, you could’ve saved yourself the embarrassment of pushing a bogus narrative. Oh well.

Point proven in the replies. When you’re an irredeemable MAGA racist, bigot, zealot, misogynist, homophobe, Islamophobe, antisemite, you derive all of your happiness from the pain, misfortune and suffering of others. — scott linnen (@ScottLinnen) May 12, 2023

For what it’s worth, we’re not any of those things. But we’re still deriving plenty of happiness from Scott’s mini-meltdown.

This is so sad. For Scott, that is. The only point being proven in the replies to his dumb tweet is that he’s a clown.

How are gay people being demonized ? — Bleu Cheque (@VERBAL_CHANCLA) May 12, 2023

To people like Scott, speaking out against the sexploitation, mutilation, and sterilization of children makes somebody anti-gay. — Texas Courtney (@AlaskanCourtney) May 12, 2023

Nobody is demonizing gays. We're just demonizing the actual demons coming to rape and or butcher the kids. — Sir Paul Alves (@StarshipAlves) May 12, 2023

Sane people have no trouble making that distinction. Which explains a whole lot about why Scott can’t wrap his brain around it without constructing a whole ‘nother reality.

It must be nice to live in your own personalized reality. 😂

But why aren't you happy then? — James III ✝️🇺🇸 (@goldengatewill) May 12, 2023

Are you okay — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) May 12, 2023

He’s not. Poor fella.

Fleeing for their lives? lol — ProtusMose (@protusmose) May 12, 2023

