OK, so apparently this happened at Mar-a-Lago recently:

Your reaction to that video could be many things. It could be “That’s great!” or “That’s hilarious!” or “That’s cringe!” or “That’s … WTF is that?” Any of those would work. You know which reaction doesn’t make any sense, though? This guy’s:

Huh.

Totally understandable.

Scott might want to switch to decaf. And if he already drinks decaf, well, we hear they’re doing wonderful things with horse tranquilizers these days.

Anyway, should we do what Scott says and “ask a gay”? Let’s ask a few of them what they think about Scott’s tweet, since they’re around:

Looks like it’s too late for Scott.

Do you ever read, Scott? If you did, you could’ve saved yourself the embarrassment of pushing a bogus narrative. Oh well.

For what it’s worth, we’re not any of those things. But we’re still deriving plenty of happiness from Scott’s mini-meltdown.

This is so sad. For Scott, that is. The only point being proven in the replies to his dumb tweet is that he’s a clown.

Sane people have no trouble making that distinction. Which explains a whole lot about why Scott can’t wrap his brain around it without constructing a whole ‘nother reality.

He’s not. Poor fella.

***

