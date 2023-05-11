In case you missed it, yesterday, police arrested a homeless man in New York City. He’s been charged with hate crimes for defecating on an LGBTQ+ Pride flag and proceeding to wipe his butt with another one:

A homeless man has been charged for defecating on an LGBTQ+ Pride flag and wiping his behind with another at a Manhattan restaurant.https://t.co/AKZW8v9NVR — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) May 10, 2023

More from the New York Daily News:

Fred Innocent, 45, walked into Buceo 95, a tapas bar on W. 95th St. and Broadway on the Upper West Side, on April 15 at about 10 a.m. as the day crew was setting up and grabbed two rainbow flags off of a table, cops said. He relieved himself on one of the banners, according to police, then cleaned himself with another. “This was a total hate crime,” restaurant owner Courtney Barroll said after hearing of the arrest. “He came in within 15 minutes of us opening up the restaurant. He could have gone to Popeyes or McDonald’s around the corner. He could have used napkins.”

Yeah, why didn’t the homeless guy go somewhere like Popeye’s or McDonald’s, where his presence wouldn’t offend the clientele?

More:

Barroll said that hate crimes detectives worked tirelessly to track Innocent down. “I want to thank the NYPD detectives for catching him,” she said. “They worked so hard on this.”

So sometimes it’s good when police crack down on homeless criminals. At least when their crimes affect upscale New York liberals. More:

Innocent, whose address comes back to a Harlem shelter, was charged with burglary, harassment and trespassing, all as hate crimes. He was also hit with additional trespassing charges and burglary, not as a hate crime. … “If I’m asked to go to court, I’m going to press for the maximum charge possible,” she said. Innocent has had several prior run-ins with the law.

So not all homeless people are innocent after all. Even if their name is literally Innocent.

Well gosh, you guys. We don’t know about you, but we’re a little confused right now.

Notice they aren't calling this guy "unhoused" https://t.co/a6SqLOampH — kc2fargo (@kc2fargo) May 11, 2023

It was racist to say homeless last week. Wonder what changed? — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) May 11, 2023

Jordan Neely gets violent in New York City subway car carrying the hoi polloi and proclaims he’s willing to die, and he’s just an unfortunate “unhoused” victim of circumstances (and racism, of course). Fred Innocent poops on an LGBTQ+ Pride flag in a Manhattan tapas restaurant and he’s “homeless” and deserves to be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

Had he simply done it front of a small business and used s table cloth from the restaurant patio he’d have been fine. Can’t mess with those talismans though. — Ice Jester 🤡🏒🥅🚨🤡 (@hkyshawn) May 11, 2023

Thou shalt not besmirch the Pride flag and getteth away with it.

We finally found out what can get a homeless person arrested in NYC: running afoul of blasphemy laws. https://t.co/zBTTyOO5N3 — Defiant Baptist (@DefiantBaptist) May 11, 2023

What if Fred Innocent has done Michael Jackson impersonations? Or impersonations of other famous people? Would that get him any grace from New York’s criminal justice system?

But he's a lovable street performer. — JWF (@JammieWF) May 11, 2023

He doesn’t know how to Moonwalk unfortunately. — 🐮 Dad (BASEBALL IS BACK!) (@yankees_28th) May 11, 2023

That must be how Innocent is totally different from Neely. Otherwise, the two men sound pretty similar. Both have extensive criminal records and were arrested in the past for violent crimes. Both men are black and homeless. Suppose Neely was arrested way more times than Innocent, but yeah, they’ve definitely got stuff in common.

So presumably AOC et al. will be tweeting about Innocent being persecuted for the crime of being black and homeless in New York any minute now, right?

CC: @AOC Please help this poor mentally unstable unhoused man — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) May 11, 2023

Please do something @AOC! This poor man is living with homelessness and has no other options. — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) May 11, 2023

And he was doing his part to fight climate change, too!

The man found a practical and functional use for the alphabet soup flag, not to mention an environmentally sound one too as it can be washed and reused and he's being punished for this? — Milenka~ (@MilenaAmit) May 11, 2023

AOC should be holding a sit-in for this guy. Every single day until he is released and allowed to poop on whatever Pride paraphernalia he can get his hands on.

I was told we have to accept whatever homeless people do as the price of living in cities. https://t.co/LaFIVSTJHa — Karol Markowicz (@karol) May 11, 2023

Kind of wonder where the ACLU is on this one. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 11, 2023

They’re probably sitting this one out until their heads can stop exploding. Who do they defend here? The homeless guy? Or the LGBTQ+ community? They’ve gotta be going nuts right now.

