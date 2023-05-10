WaPo Editorial Board very concerned about the fact that ‘Biden is turning into a news media evader’

Posted at 9:29 am on May 10, 2023 by Sarah D

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

The Washington Post Editorial Board is very concerned about our president, you guys. It seems that Joe Biden doesn’t really speak to our media all that much! We had no idea, did you? So kudos to WaPo for bringing this very serious and totally shocking problem to our attention in a recent opinion piece:

The Editorial Board writes:

So far in 2023, Mr. Biden has done zero solo news conferences. He did conduct two “joint news conferences” in which the president and a visiting foreign leader faced the media together. It should not take a visit from Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau or South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol for the American public to hear the president answering urgent questions from a free press. Presidents also typically interact informally with the media, answering a few questions on the way to an event. Mr. Biden doesn’t do many of those exchanges either, according to the American Presidency Project tracker.

Taking questions from the media promotes public accountability. It also shows that the president is willing to defend his positions and instills confidence that he can do the job. It is widely known that Mr. Biden is gaffe-prone and that news conferences are not his forte. But as he runs for a second term, he should be eager to show he can handle all aspects of the job.

Pick up the microphone, Mr. President. The media is not your enemy.

God bless the Washington Post Editorial Board for taking such a bold stand and calling out the president. It’s a true testament to the stunning bravery of our media and isn’t at all a thoroughly lame attempt to pretend like this is a new development and like the MSM haven’t known this entire time that Joe Biden’s hiding from the press is a defining feature and not a bug of his presidency.

Trending

Not only has he been a news media evader through his entire presidency so far, but the news media have enabled and even celebrated him for it.

Reminder:

To be fair, the piece does mention that particular incident:

Mr. Biden even joked at the recent White House correspondents’ dinner about how infrequently he takes questions from reporters: “In a lot of ways, this dinner sums up my first two years in office. I’ll talk for 10 minutes, take zero questions and cheerfully walk away.” The president and his team promised transparency. Instead, he is stonewalling the media.

But again, we’re not sure why we’re supposed to be shocked or believe that the Washington Post Editorial Board is genuinely shocked.

And 2021, and 2022, and 2023 …

Please, WaPo. Spare us the faux outrage and concern, because you clowns are a few years late and a few trillion dollars short.

***

Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Joe BidenjournalistsmediapressWashington PostWashington Post Editorial Board

Trending

Media

The CBC comes crawling back to Twitter