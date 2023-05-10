WaPo Editorial Board very concerned about the fact that ‘Biden is turning into a news media evader’

The Washington Post Editorial Board is very concerned about our president, you guys. It seems that Joe Biden doesn’t really speak to our media all that much! We had no idea, did you? So kudos to WaPo for bringing this very serious and totally shocking problem to our attention in a recent opinion piece:

Biden is turning into a news media evader, and it’s harmful to his presidency and the nation, the Editorial Board writes. https://t.co/hWr6N2gj4t — Washington Post Opinions (@PostOpinions) May 9, 2023

The Editorial Board writes:

So far in 2023, Mr. Biden has done zero solo news conferences. He did conduct two “joint news conferences” in which the president and a visiting foreign leader faced the media together. It should not take a visit from Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau or South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol for the American public to hear the president answering urgent questions from a free press. Presidents also typically interact informally with the media, answering a few questions on the way to an event. Mr. Biden doesn’t do many of those exchanges either, according to the American Presidency Project tracker. … Taking questions from the media promotes public accountability. It also shows that the president is willing to defend his positions and instills confidence that he can do the job. It is widely known that Mr. Biden is gaffe-prone and that news conferences are not his forte. But as he runs for a second term, he should be eager to show he can handle all aspects of the job.

Pick up the microphone, Mr. President. The media is not your enemy.

God bless the Washington Post Editorial Board for taking such a bold stand and calling out the president. It’s a true testament to the stunning bravery of our media and isn’t at all a thoroughly lame attempt to pretend like this is a new development and like the MSM haven’t known this entire time that Joe Biden’s hiding from the press is a defining feature and not a bug of his presidency.

Turning into? Has been for years now. 😒 — F* Your Short Memory 🏴 Anti-Cult of Absurdity (@BucMon21) May 10, 2023

😂 “turning into” exactly what he’s been since campaigning from a basement.🤦🏼‍♀️ — 🍊 🍊 🍊 🍊 MrsLibertyBelle pronouns: bad/bitch (@MrsLibertyBell1) May 9, 2023

Turning into? It’s been a hallmark of his regime — Tyler G Spires 🇺🇸 🇻🇦 🔔 (@SLDogood) May 10, 2023

Turning? He’s not even talking to friendly media — Derek Drayer (@derekdrayer) May 9, 2023

Not only has he been a news media evader through his entire presidency so far, but the news media have enabled and even celebrated him for it.

To the media's thunderous applause. — Jon Awesome-Best Life (@RealStarMan) May 9, 2023

He literally laughed in your face is that he has been able to do this for three years. And you all laughed with him https://t.co/YfZQcgwmCc — commonsense (@commonsense258) May 9, 2023

WaPo editorial board thinks we all forgot about one of their reporters posing & grinning with Biden at the White House Correspondents Dinner, where journos laughed along after Biden "joked" about how he simply ignores them. https://t.co/TR0o58skg8 pic.twitter.com/SxiRSnlOdK — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) May 9, 2023

Reminder:

BIDEN: "In a lot of ways, this dinner sums up my first two years in office — I'll talk for ten minutes, take zero questions, and cheerfully walk away." pic.twitter.com/KCwT1Q0d7r — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 30, 2023

To be fair, the piece does mention that particular incident:

Mr. Biden even joked at the recent White House correspondents’ dinner about how infrequently he takes questions from reporters: “In a lot of ways, this dinner sums up my first two years in office. I’ll talk for 10 minutes, take zero questions and cheerfully walk away.” The president and his team promised transparency. Instead, he is stonewalling the media.

But again, we’re not sure why we’re supposed to be shocked or believe that the Washington Post Editorial Board is genuinely shocked.

turning into? what made y’all notice? — Jonathon Snyder (@JonathonSnyder) May 9, 2023

Media just now discovering it's been neutered by Biden? — Andrea E (@AAC0519) May 9, 2023

Welcome to 2020. — JWF (@JammieWF) May 9, 2023

And 2021, and 2022, and 2023 …

I’m assured that after spending his entire campaign his basement without having to answer a question from the media, he is now willingly going to spring forth and answer what his favorite ice cream actually is. Thank you for your endearing service. — Stephen Lloyd (@apparentlysteve) May 9, 2023

Please, WaPo. Spare us the faux outrage and concern, because you clowns are a few years late and a few trillion dollars short.

***

