You may have noticed an interesting trend with the Associated Press recently. For a while there, they were still at least kinda-sorta trying to pretend that they were a news organization, and even though they weren’t really fooling us, they did try to keep up appearances.

But then Democratic Montana State Rep. Zooey Zephyr happened, and the AP threw any last semblance of journalism out the window. Their job was no longer to cover the news, but to advocate for radical trans activists. And now, they don’t even need Zephyr as an excuse to do it.

Take a look at this:

“Trans minors protected from parents.” Wow. Just … wow.

Think the headline is bad? Wait until you get into the substance of the article, if you can even call it an article:

The new law is part of a wave of legislation this year in Democratic-led states intended to give refuge amid a conservative movement in which lawmakers in other states have attacked transgender rights and limited or banned gender-affirming care for minors. … Those who oppose gender-affirming care raise fears about the long-term effects treatments have on teens, argue research is limited and focus particularly on irreversible procedures such as genital surgery or mastectomies. Yet those operations are rarely performed on minors. Doctors typically guide kids toward therapy or voice coaching long before medical intervention. Puberty blockers, anti-androgens that block the effects of testosterone, and hormone treatments are far more common than surgery. They have been available in the U.S. for more than a decade and are standard treatments backed by major doctors’ organizations, including the American Medical Association.

Ah, yes. “Rarely performed on minors.”

More:

In Washington, local Republican lawmakers have spent weeks railing against the legislation signed into law Tuesday. Senate GOP leader John Braun said in March that it would drive “a wedge between vulnerable kids and their parents.” Online, some users have twisted the content of the measure to suggest it will see the state ripping children from their homes. But those claims misrepresented the legislation, which is intended to keep estranged young people housed, according to experts and the lawmaker sponsoring the bill. The bill does not address custody and would not result in the state taking children away from their homes and parents.

“Misrepresented.” Yeah, OK.

The AP is misrepresenting itself as a trustworthy source of information.

Yes. Yes they do. And they’re going to keep saying it, because this is where we’re at in our legacy media’s journey.

If there’s a silver lining here, it’s that the AP is communicating pretty explicitly what we’re up against:

