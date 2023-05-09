If you check the Twitter feed of American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten, you can usually expect to find one of three kinds of tweets. One is dispatches from Ukraine:

It was an honor to stand in solidarity with the @ponorgua – Ukraine’s teachers. The 32 million educators of @eduint stand with Ukrainian families who are on the frontlines fighting 4 freedom & their children’s’ future. @daveswords @DanJMontgomery #standwithukraine pic.twitter.com/ZUxUOwXsMH — Randi Weingarten 🇺🇦🇺🇸💪🏿👩‍🎓 (@rweingarten) May 8, 2023

No need to ask if Randi Weingarten’s working hard or hardly working. The answer is pretty obvious.

Another kind of tweet you’ll find in Randi’s feed is the kind about how important teachers’ unions are and how much they do for The Children™ and for America in general:

"It’s about affirming our worth within our industry and our commitment to an equitable future for ourselves and for the writers who will come after us." Great piece about why @WGAEast & @WGAWest are on strike from @joshgondelman. https://t.co/lChbenbz8l — Randi Weingarten 🇺🇦🇺🇸💪🏿👩‍🎓 (@rweingarten) May 8, 2023

And the third kind, of course, is the gaslighty kind, like the tweets about how it was Ron DeSantis who wanted to keep schools closed while Randi and Co. were fighting like hell to reopen. How Ron DeSantis hates teachers and wants them to suffer.

Well, we can’t wait to hear from Randi about the profound harm and trauma that DeSantis’ latest moves will cause Florida’s teachers:

Governor DeSantis is signing a bill today creating a Teachers’ Bill of Rights to empower teachers to preserve safety and order in the classroom. “Teachers have a right to teach in an orderly and safe classroom.” pic.twitter.com/6k6z0PrQep — DeSantis War Room 🐊 (@DeSantisWarRoom) May 9, 2023

“Teachers have a right to teach in an orderly and safe classroom.” What a monster! And it gets even worse, if you can believe it:

NOW: DeSantis will sign a bill nixing teacher union automatic pay deductions “That is going to lead to more take-home pay for teachers” pic.twitter.com/25LoBJrOzm — Florida’s Voice (@FLVoiceNews) May 9, 2023

You mean teachers get to take home more of their hard-earned money instead of involuntarily handing it over to unions who will hand it over to Democratic politicians?

.@GovRonDeSantis announces he's signing a legislation protecting teachers from having union dues automatically deducted from their pay pic.twitter.com/uqjsbA4hGe — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 9, 2023

Yaaaaaaas.

Guys, we’re struggling to find a downside to any of this.

And less for the unions that harmed a generation of children thanks to @rweingarten. https://t.co/zP8OszSay5 — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) May 9, 2023

Randi Weingarten’s head must be exploding right now, or it will as soon as word reaches her in Ukraine.

Uh oh, @rweingarten Looks like that teat's gone dry. You'll have to root around for another to suck from. Ooh, is that why you're in Ukraine? https://t.co/8WwpCuKlym — PinkPlumeria (@PinkPlumeriaFL) May 9, 2023

***

Related:

Christina Pushaw owns Randi Weingarten, who wonders why Ron DeSantis is ‘afraid’ of education

Randi Weingarten can run, but she can’t hide from Community Notes exposing her latest DeSantis lie

***

Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!