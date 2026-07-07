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Hot Take: If Platner Was Blackout Drunk, How Do We Know She Didn’t Rape Him?

Brett T. | 7:30 PM on July 07, 2026
AngieArtist

It's important that Michael Tracey began his post with the words "serious question," because there's no way we'd take him seriously otherwise. Tracey thinks he's found a hole in Jenny Racicot's story of Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner sexually assaulting her while he was drunk. If he really was "blackout drunk," how do we know Racicot didn't rape Platner?

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No, really.

Well, he said that he'd rape any home invaders, but not in a gay way.

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Platner was too drunk to consent to sex after he broke into her home, so yes, perhaps she raped him, and he's the victim in all of this. Best argument yet.

***

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