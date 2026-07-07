Hot Take: If Platner Was Blackout Drunk, How Do We Know She Didn’t Rape Him?

It's important that Michael Tracey began his post with the words "serious question," because there's no way we'd take him seriously otherwise. Tracey thinks he's found a hole in Jenny Racicot's story of Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner sexually assaulting her while he was drunk. If he really was "blackout drunk," how do we know Racicot didn't rape Platner?

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No, really.

Serious question: if he was really "blackout drunk," how do we know she didn't rape HIM? https://t.co/7qjRMvUBDa — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) July 7, 2026

He breaks into her house drunk AF and she rapes him?



That sequence makes sense to you — 𝔻𝕦𝕥𝕔𝕙 𝔻𝕒𝕝𝕥𝕠𝕟 (@dutchdalton992) July 7, 2026

Well, he said that he'd rape any home invaders, but not in a gay way.

It may sound weird to rape a home invader but she may have taken Platner's advice on what to do in this situation — Rational Thinker 69 (@Rationalist69) July 7, 2026

Because part of the allegation is that he broke into her house. What the heck Michael?? — Megan Basham (@megbasham) July 7, 2026

It would actually boost your credibility if you didn’t reflexively defend literally every single sexual abuser. But this helpfully reveals what kind of person you are. — Isaac Barrington (@IsaacBarrington) July 7, 2026

Wow. New levels of blame the victim.



Do you not hear how absurd and insane you are? — RW Evans (@FakeAngelof) July 7, 2026

Wait. You haven’t deleted this yet? Disgusting. — Joe (@JoeyRich111) July 7, 2026

Wow... pretty low accusing a woman who was raped of being the antagonist.



You've been crashing out on this for 18 hours, might be time to log off, touch grass and attempt to keep a shred of credibility. — 210m (@210m) July 7, 2026

It's just impossible that you don't know how slimy this is. — stephenf (@emncaity) July 7, 2026

Saying “serious question” does not a serious question make — Charles Bramesco (@intothecrevasse) July 7, 2026

That's what I'm saying! Sounds like he was trying to sleep it off and she jumped his bones! — Anthony Wolf 🇺🇸🌲 (@awolf_2049) July 7, 2026

He should stay in the race and make that the campaign motto. Go for it. — Chris DeMuth Jr (@ChrisDeMuthJr) July 7, 2026

Good thing you prefixed this with serious question else we might think you were just trolling. — Beans Morocco (@neiltwit) July 7, 2026

I don't actually think this question is serious at all, Michael. — Seth Goldsmith (@Seth__Goldsmith) July 7, 2026

There it is. Was waiting for the victim blaming during your crash out. Seems it’s arrived as intended. — MegaLib (@MoreMoxie) July 7, 2026

DARVO



"Deny, Attack, Reverse Victim and Offender" — Curioser and Curiosest (@Curioserrr) July 7, 2026

Wow, yeah, mic drop. You really showed ‘em, champ. — Charles Repine (@DistrictDawg) July 7, 2026

Platner was too drunk to consent to sex after he broke into her home, so yes, perhaps she raped him, and he's the victim in all of this. Best argument yet.

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