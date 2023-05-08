Self-described “clinical sexologist, star-whisperer & sustainability activist” Stefanie Iris Weiss had a very difficult weekend. See, first there was the deadly mass shooting in Allen, Texas, which probably stemmed from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s backward policies on private gun ownership because that’s the only possible explanation if you really stop and think about it:

Who will @GregAbbott_TX blame this mass shooting on? https://t.co/U9KqR4VHtm — Stefanie Iris Weiss 🔥⚡️ (@EcoSexuality) May 6, 2023

And then, as if the shooting weren’t awful enough for poor Stefanie, she temporarily had to make her Twitter account private because, and we quote, “a huge number of completely psychotic gun owners [had] been threatening [her] all day”:

I had to go private because a huge number of completely psychotic gun owners have been threatening me all day, a fun time to be alive and on the Internet, ain’t it? — Stefanie Iris Weiss 🔥⚡️ (@EcoSexuality) May 7, 2023

What monsters.

Oh no!! — Dr. HeidiHutner (@HeidiHutner) May 7, 2023

It took hours to block them all but I think I’ll switch back tomorrow bc I’m too exhausted to keep swatting them away — Stefanie Iris Weiss 🔥⚡️ (@EcoSexuality) May 8, 2023

What an ordeal! But Stefanie is nothing if not a survivor.

You're a strong, brave intelligent woman….and that terrifies them…

Still stay safe… — Antifa HR Manager 🟧 (@Luthier122) May 7, 2023

Thank you! 🙏 — Stefanie Iris Weiss 🔥⚡️ (@EcoSexuality) May 8, 2023

So, what was with all those completely psychotic gun owners, anyway? Why would they get angry at Stefanie when the only thing she did was be upset about a mass shooting? It’s not as though she said something really horrible, is it? We did a little bit of digging, and all we could really come up with was this totally innocent tweet that has since been deleted (please excuse the small type — the tweet’s formatting in the Wayback Machine is a bit off, but feel free to click on it for a larger version):

All she said was that the government must forcibly confiscate all the AR-15s from law-abiding gun owners even if it means killing all those law-abiding gun owners à la Waco times 500! What’s so bad about tha— oh. You know, now that we think about it, that actually is pretty bad. Very bad, even. Maybe the gun owners who were calling her out had a legitimate reason to do so.

"I hate guns, so I want people to use guns to take away guns from other people, probably resulting in 100x the normal amount of gun deaths. Progress 😊❤️🇺🇦" – People who will never stack up — Rick Valkyrie (@RickValkyrie) May 7, 2023

15 million ar-15 owners…. she "cares" so much about stopping mass murder she is willing to commit mass murder until it stops. — Kyle Kokal (@SubZeroMining) May 7, 2023

The real question would have been to ask her why she wants to see more dead kids. Those are the same people who say they don't want guns in the hands of school staff because durr durr dead kids. Yet she wants to see hundreds more dead kids killed by government officials. Why? — A Rusty Red Dodge (@RustyRedDodge) May 7, 2023

Why, indeed.

So she doesn't care about kids being murdered after all — Creaso87 (@creaso1487) May 7, 2023

Evidently not. And not only that, but she’s actually advocating for more kids to be murdered.

So this bitch is literally advocating for the government to murder innocent women and children. Incredible. — Jason Odin Marshall (@JasonOdinMarsha) May 7, 2023

Sick stuff.

I reported her for inciting violence — Ancap Grizzly (@Ancap_Grizzly) May 7, 2023

Good call.

