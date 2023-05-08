Self-described “clinical sexologist, star-whisperer & sustainability activist” Stefanie Iris Weiss had a very difficult weekend. See, first there was the deadly mass shooting in Allen, Texas, which probably stemmed from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s backward policies on private gun ownership because that’s the only possible explanation if you really stop and think about it:

And then, as if the shooting weren’t awful enough for poor Stefanie, she temporarily had to make her Twitter account private because, and we quote, “a huge number of completely psychotic gun owners [had] been threatening [her] all day”:

What monsters.

What an ordeal! But Stefanie is nothing if not a survivor.

So, what was with all those completely psychotic gun owners, anyway? Why would they get angry at Stefanie when the only thing she did was be upset about a mass shooting? It’s not as though she said something really horrible, is it? We did a little bit of digging, and all we could really come up with was this totally innocent tweet that has since been deleted (please excuse the small type — the tweet’s formatting in the Wayback Machine is a bit off, but feel free to click on it for a larger version):

All she said was that the government must forcibly confiscate all the AR-15s from law-abiding gun owners even if it means killing all those law-abiding gun owners à la Waco times 500! What’s so bad about tha— oh. You know, now that we think about it, that actually is pretty bad. Very bad, even. Maybe the gun owners who were calling her out had a legitimate reason to do so.

Why, indeed.

Evidently not. And not only that, but she’s actually advocating for more kids to be murdered.

Sick stuff.

Good call.

***

