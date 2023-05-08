Folks, say hello to Dane R. Whicker, Assistant Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at Duke University School of Medicine:

Dr. Dane Whicker is a clinical health psychologist and Assistant Professor in the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences. He specializes in conducting therapy for LGBTQ+ adolescents and adults as well as behavioral health assessments for transgender individuals seeking medical transition within an interdisciplinary care team. He is also intensively trained in Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT). As the Co-Director of the Equity in Research Core at Duke’s Clinical and Translational Science Institute (CTSI), Dr. Whicker is responsible for curricular development, providing consultations, workshops, and consultations. This work is aimed at promoting diversity, equity, inclusion, and anti-racism in research, particularly in the realm of sex, gender identity, and sexual orientation. He enjoys being involved in several research projects related to developing new measurements for gender dysphoria in pediatric populations, and as a member of the Duke Sexual and Gender Minority Health Program, which focuses on health disparities in the LGBTQ+ population in the US and Global South. Dr. Whicker is also the Director of Gender and Sexual Diversity Initiatives in the Office of Diversity and Inclusion at Duke School of Medicine. He enjoys serving as the faculty advisor for the LGBTQ+ medical student affinity group, DukeMed Pride.

He sounds like a busy little bee! But he’s not too busy to take a few minutes to talk about the importance — necessity, really — of giving puberty blockers to kids as part of a “gender-affirming care” regimen:

Listen to co-director of research at Duke with a specialty in sex, gender identity, and sexual orientation. Says parents are in the way of doctors selecting the "right puberty" for a child. pic.twitter.com/NpZ6D2nRbk — Sloan Rachmuth (@SloanRachmuth) May 8, 2023

We especially liked this bit from around the 1:40 mark:

“If you’re forcing people to delay puberty, er, um, er, not de— er, you’re forcing pubertal development that could be the wrong pubertal development, they may have to have major surgeries.”

That, ladies and gentlemen, is what we call a Freudian slip. Whicker accidentally told the truth about the inherent dangers of putting kids on puberty blockers. Puberty blockers can lead to a life of multiple surgeries and medical complications. Just ask Jazz Jennings.

The right puberty? Wtaf?? — 🇮🇱🇨🇦 Georganne Was Right 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@georganneb) May 8, 2023

“the right puberty” <— that there is a lie

Only natural puberty is the “right” puberty. — Small Fringe Shoshi 🚚🚛🚑🚒🚜💨 (@shoshido) May 8, 2023

His use of the word “kiddo” here makes all this even ickier. He’s talking about little kids, guys.

Kiddo, he said. — Matthew Zimbelmann (@mattyz1000) May 8, 2023

KIDDO 🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩 — Joe (@JabroniMurph) May 8, 2023

No one should be talking about giving puberty blockers to kiddos.

Dear Lord. This is horrific. — KatyP (@Soonergirl_kp) May 8, 2023

Far be it from us to tell anyone how to parent their child, but parents, please, for the love of God, keep your kiddos as far away from Dane R. Whicker et al. as is humanely possible.

They’re just evil & they’re after your kids. https://t.co/s0zryxp08N — El Mustachio Elegante (@Dylboz) May 8, 2023

These people belong in prison, not anywhere near a patient. — Andreas (@sf_andreas) May 8, 2023

