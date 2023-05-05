Guys, it was literally just yesterday when we called out the women of “The View” for taking digs at Donald Trump for declaring his intent to not participate in any debates against his fellow GOP presidential nominees. Like, don’t get us wrong: Trump deserves to have his chops busted for trying to get out of primary debates. But so does Joe Biden, because the DNC has said that they’re not going to be part of any Democratic presidential primary debates. When does “The View” do a segment on Joe Biden being a wimp and a coward and a loser?

Now would be as good a time as any for “The View” to cover that, because on a recent “Morning Joe,” Symone Sanders reiterated that the DNC has no plans for any Democratic primary debates:

Spoiler alert: the DNC sucks.

Trending

Unless we suddenly transformed into a monarchy overnight or something, Joe Biden is not the king, and others have a right to challenge him in the presidential race. Sanders’ position is actually pretty anti-democracy, if you think about it.

This isn’t what democracy looks like, but it’s definitely what hypocrisy looks like.

What a time to be alive, huh?

***

Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 2024Democratic National CommitteeDemocratic primaryDNCJoe BidenJoe ScarboroughMarianne Williamsonre-electionRobert Kennedy JrSymone D. Sanders