Guys, it was literally just yesterday when we called out the women of “The View” for taking digs at Donald Trump for declaring his intent to not participate in any debates against his fellow GOP presidential nominees. Like, don’t get us wrong: Trump deserves to have his chops busted for trying to get out of primary debates. But so does Joe Biden, because the DNC has said that they’re not going to be part of any Democratic presidential primary debates. When does “The View” do a segment on Joe Biden being a wimp and a coward and a loser?

Now would be as good a time as any for “The View” to cover that, because on a recent “Morning Joe,” Symone Sanders reiterated that the DNC has no plans for any Democratic primary debates:

Robert F. Kennedy Jr is polling at 19% and he’s running as a Democrat for President. I explain why this is laughable + what the reality of the situation is

(Spoiler alert, no Dem primary): pic.twitter.com/JjJu0Rf3uR — Symone D. Sanders Townsend (@SymoneDSanders) May 4, 2023

Spoiler alert: the DNC sucks.

.@SymoneDSanders: "The Democratic National Committee will not facilitate a primary process. There will be no debate stage for @RobertKennedyJr, @marwilliamson, or anyone else." pic.twitter.com/zt25JYVu7k — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 5, 2023

Unless we suddenly transformed into a monarchy overnight or something, Joe Biden is not the king, and others have a right to challenge him in the presidential race. Sanders’ position is actually pretty anti-democracy, if you think about it.

Someone really needs to explain to me what these people actually think the definition of this word is? pic.twitter.com/AoTxQesGst — a newsman (@a_newsman) May 5, 2023

This isn’t what democracy looks like, but it’s definitely what hypocrisy looks like.

The open, explicit contempt the Dem Party has for every voter who isn't blindly loyal to them is amazing to see. This contempt is most often directed at the party's disaffected "progressive" wing, because they know – thanks to Bernie and AOC – they have them on total lockdown: https://t.co/K8Lh8ym5xj — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) May 5, 2023

You just don’t get it Glenn! Now is not the time or place for democracy because our democracy is under attack! — Revolutionary Blackout Network🥋 (@SocialistMMA) May 5, 2023

This is the most important election in our lifetime. Democracy is at stake. We can't afford to allow debates. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) May 5, 2023

What a time to be alive, huh?

I’m old enough to remember when Joe said republicans were a “threat to democracy” — Phil Holloway ✈️ (@PhilHollowayEsq) May 5, 2023

It seems a group of people now own the party, not merely run it. They actually own it!! — Luis H Ball (@ball1_ball) May 5, 2023

***

