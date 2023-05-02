This morning, President Joe Biden was feeling a little sassy and decided to tweet out a swipe at House Republicans for wanting to cut domestic spending. Like that would be a bad thing.

Anyway, here’s what he tweeted:

We have no doubt that a whole lot of time and effort went into making that chart. Hey, it’s as good as anything else the Biden administration puts out there into the universe!

Hope there were snacks!

Well, that’s not entirely fair … technically the staffer who put the chart together failed the test, too.

“I’m not sure why I bother” should really be everyone’s mantra when it comes to dealing with Joe Biden. The guy’s brain is completely gone, and nobody below him on the totem pole knows what the hell is going on, either.

It actually would’ve made more sense to draw a clock. Because that chart is … not it.

You don’t even need to be a vet to think there’s more to it than that.

The Biden administration is lying again. Go figure!

Last word to GOP Rep. Chip Roy’s press office:

Maybe you can’t condense all that information into a cute little flowchart, but at least it’s honest, which is a lot more than anything Joe Biden et al. give us.

