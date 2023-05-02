This morning, President Joe Biden was feeling a little sassy and decided to tweet out a swipe at House Republicans for wanting to cut domestic spending. Like that would be a bad thing.

Anyway, here’s what he tweeted:

I hear House Republicans out on TV saying they would never vote to cut veterans’ benefits. In case there’s any confusion, I made a little chart that could help them out. pic.twitter.com/SVvamK3KC2 — President Biden (@POTUS) May 2, 2023

We have no doubt that a whole lot of time and effort went into making that chart. Hey, it’s as good as anything else the Biden administration puts out there into the universe!

YOU made that? You did? REALLY? You made that ALL BY YOURSELF? DID you? https://t.co/Fe6DTqnN6i — Larry O'Connor (@LarryOConnor) May 2, 2023

Sure did. During arts & crafts time. — Sarah (gif/jif) (@mamaswati) May 2, 2023

Hope there were snacks!

President fails written cognitive test. https://t.co/phL60bedHm — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 2, 2023

Well, that’s not entirely fair … technically the staffer who put the chart together failed the test, too.

Let’s be honest…you didn’t make that and couldn’t even follow it if you tried. But also…you didnt tweet this so I’m not sure why I bother 🤷🏻‍♀️ — Jasmine Keith (@Jasmine_Keith1) May 2, 2023

“I’m not sure why I bother” should really be everyone’s mantra when it comes to dealing with Joe Biden. The guy’s brain is completely gone, and nobody below him on the totem pole knows what the hell is going on, either.

WH interns are getting a little more childish these days. The last thing Biden wrote down himself was when his doctor asked him to draw a clock. https://t.co/2hIM4iiGk0 — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) May 2, 2023

It actually would’ve made more sense to draw a clock. Because that chart is … not it.

I’m a Vet myself, somehow I think there’s more to it than this. — Daniel Thomas (@Chrissssauce) May 2, 2023

You don’t even need to be a vet to think there’s more to it than that.

Let’s be clear – the first line doesn’t describe the House bill, and the logic train from there is riddled with errors. Whoever wrote this must have bombed the LSAT. https://t.co/3HQ4lYLQJ7 — Marc Goldwein (@MarcGoldwein) May 2, 2023

Wow, this is so incredibly wrong. The first line does not describe the bill (which applies to *all* discretionary) and the rest would fail intro to logic. You can say the GOP bill is likely to result in cuts to veterans. But failure to explicitly exempt vets ≠ cuts to vets. https://t.co/3HQ4lYLQJ7 — Marc Goldwein (@MarcGoldwein) May 2, 2023

The Biden administration is lying again. Go figure!

Last word to GOP Rep. Chip Roy’s press office:

Biden is LYING about @HouseGOP’s responsible debt ceiling plan Why? Because he doesn’t want Americans to know the truth that HIS rampant spending is fueling the inflation and policies that are ACTUALLY hurting our veterans THREAD — Rep. Chip Roy Press Office (@RepChipRoy) May 2, 2023

What Biden isn’t telling you is that HIS OWN Office of Management of Budget suggested cutting the VA by 22% Just look at this letter the VA sent Democrat appropriators Meanwhile, House Republicans have NEVER said this pic.twitter.com/MfbeVB0tFp — Rep. Chip Roy Press Office (@RepChipRoy) May 2, 2023

Meanwhile 80% of disabled veterans said inflation brought on by President Biden’s reckless spending created financial hardship for their families last year 2/3s said they “couldn’t make ends meet at some point in the past 12 months”https://t.co/kgaOUp8aiA — Rep. Chip Roy Press Office (@RepChipRoy) May 2, 2023

And skyrocketing rents and home prices caused by inflation are forcing many veterans into homelessness Our bill would lead to the spending restraint necessary to reverse this trendhttps://t.co/vCKCAYDben — Rep. Chip Roy Press Office (@RepChipRoy) May 2, 2023

And over 75% of veterans OPPOSE Biden’s student loan bailout, which our bill would reverse Why? Because Biden’s bailout effectively gives a gender studies major the same benefits as a veteran who actually sacrificed for our nationhttps://t.co/9NIZGfsfgK — Rep. Chip Roy Press Office (@RepChipRoy) May 2, 2023

Our bill would rein in the weaponized bureaucracy like the ATF, which is implementing a pistol brace ban Pistol braces were literally invented to make it easier for disabled vets to shoot That’s why they’ve sued the Biden admin over this tyrannical rulehttps://t.co/VqaOCOOexZ — Rep. Chip Roy Press Office (@RepChipRoy) May 2, 2023

Meanwhile Biden is pushing a woke agenda at the VA Abraham Lincoln coined the VA motto: “To care for him who shall have borne the battle and for his widow, and his orphan" Now Biden is unilaterally changing the motto to make it more “inclusive”https://t.co/FMx2oUJOjU — Rep. Chip Roy Press Office (@RepChipRoy) May 2, 2023

Worse still, the VA under Biden is now using US taxpayer dollars to FUND gender transition surgeries The VA should be laser focused on providing the care our veterans need NOT advancing woke gender ideologieshttps://t.co/zhHc3Oatuk — Rep. Chip Roy Press Office (@RepChipRoy) May 2, 2023

And the VA is circumventing law by unilaterally using taxpayer dollars to fund abortionshttps://t.co/3UwxVndz5a — Rep. Chip Roy Press Office (@RepChipRoy) May 2, 2023

President Biden can lie all he wants about our plan but the Limit, Save, Grow Act will rein in the inflationary spending and policies that are actually hurting our veterans More from Rep. Roy here: https://t.co/t4gxdrqhab — Rep. Chip Roy Press Office (@RepChipRoy) May 2, 2023

Maybe you can’t condense all that information into a cute little flowchart, but at least it’s honest, which is a lot more than anything Joe Biden et al. give us.

