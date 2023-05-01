There are many things in this world that NBC News’ “dystopia beat” senior reporter Ben Collins can’t stand. But maybe the think he can’t stand more than anything else is disinformation.

We’re talking about disinformation like the reports out there about radical college kids being pro-censorship when right now, as we speak, at this very moment in our country’s history, “they are literally stripping shelves bare of books at public schools in Florida”:

They are literally stripping shelves bare of books at public schools in Florida and we're still getting absolutely braindead takes like this one by editorial pages at newspapers in 2023. Grow up and talk to your actual reporters about what's really going on, good god. pic.twitter.com/SxfF7y7PqC — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) May 1, 2023

Why can’t the Washington Post Editorial Board grow up and talk to their actual reporters? Actual reporters like Ben Collins? If they did, they’d never write such a dumb opinion piece.

Honestly, it’s pretty refreshing to see a major legacy media outlet acknowledge that a lot left-wing college students fancy themselves to be arbiter of what is and is not acceptable speech and that maybe it’s not OK for a bunch of 20-year-olds to shout down judges or threaten pro-woman speakers with violence.

And it’s pretty predictable that Ben would be way more upset about that than he is about why certain books are being pulled from public school library shelves (shelves that, contra Ben, have not been baselessly “stripped bare”).

Ben says “in Florida”…..and then shared a story about Indiana. — Jim Muessig (@JimMuessig) May 1, 2023

For a guy who claims to hate disinformation, Ben Collins sure spreads a lot of it.

Ben Collins thinks the title “Disinformation Reporter” means he is supposed to report disinformation. https://t.co/Cy2kDnXZ5X — Michael Sullivan (@Sully21) May 1, 2023

Evidently.

"stripping shelves bare of books" No one pushes more disinformation than this little bitch clown lmao https://t.co/tzKMWqQiX8 — Ahmed Al Assliken 🍑👅 (@assliken) May 1, 2023

The biggest "Disinformation experts" are always the biggest spreaders Always https://t.co/wfy6VLsm4M — Jordan Lebowitz (@Espnjordan) May 1, 2023

Always.

And they’re always pretending that they’re above it all.

I wish reporters at legacy media outlets would realize that the only way forward is through. You must punch back against trolls. They melt instantly like a witch in sunlight. Shocking, I know, but letting liars pummel you in the street is not working. It's letting the truth rot. — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) May 1, 2023

(Ben actually got Community Notes’d for the “witch in sunlight” thing, though not for his tweet about Florida public schools. Hopefully that’s coming.)

Reporters punching back against trolls gives regular people permission and an example to stand up for the truth just as loudly as those perpetrating an active war against it. It also has this weird side effect of being very, very fun. — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) May 1, 2023

Note to all the regular people out there: Please don’t take your cues from reporters. Definitely not from Ben Collins.

This "reporter" lies nearly every time he speaks. https://t.co/tm3p9B60po — AmericanMike (@AmericanMike74) May 1, 2023

True story.

This is precisely right. And why people with facts on their side should always push back when people like Ben tell falsehoods or mischaracterize the facts. https://t.co/JKvlItypNT — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) May 1, 2023

Ouch! That’s gotta hurt, huh, Ben?

I thought this goober quit twitter? https://t.co/rxr6LU0NTA — John 'pro-norms' Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) May 1, 2023

He probably should … he’ll never be able to quit while he’s ahead, but he could at least quit while he’s behind. Way, way behind.

