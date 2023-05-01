There are many things in this world that NBC News’ “dystopia beat” senior reporter Ben Collins can’t stand. But maybe the think he can’t stand more than anything else is disinformation.

We’re talking about disinformation like the reports out there about radical college kids being pro-censorship when right now, as we speak, at this very moment in our country’s history, “they are literally stripping shelves bare of books at public schools in Florida”:

Why can’t the Washington Post Editorial Board grow up and talk to their actual reporters? Actual reporters like Ben Collins? If they did, they’d never write such a dumb opinion piece.

Honestly, it’s pretty refreshing to see a major legacy media outlet acknowledge that a lot left-wing college students fancy themselves to be arbiter of what is and is not acceptable speech and that maybe it’s not OK for a bunch of 20-year-olds to shout down judges or threaten pro-woman speakers with violence.

And it’s pretty predictable that Ben would be way more upset about that than he is about why certain books are being pulled from public school library shelves (shelves that, contra Ben, have not been baselessly “stripped bare”).

For a guy who claims to hate disinformation, Ben Collins sure spreads a lot of it.

Evidently.

Always.

And they’re always pretending that they’re above it all.

(Ben actually got Community Notes’d for the “witch in sunlight” thing, though not for his tweet about Florida public schools. Hopefully that’s coming.)

Note to all the regular people out there: Please don’t take your cues from reporters. Definitely not from Ben Collins.

True story.

Ouch! That’s gotta hurt, huh, Ben?

He probably should … he’ll never be able to quit while he’s ahead, but he could at least quit while he’s behind. Way, way behind.

