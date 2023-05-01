It’s easy to laugh at some of the hate crime hoaxes we’ve seen. The “noose” in Bubba Watson’s garage, for example. It was so dumb, we couldn’t help but laugh.

But it’s really important to keep in mind that ultimately, hate crime hoaxes are not a laughing matter. They have the potential to ruin the lives of innocent people. That’s certainly the case for what happened with UVA students Zyahna Bryant and Morgan Bettinger (what is it about UVA and hoaxes?). Reason’s Emma Camp has the full infuriating — and utterly devastating — story.

More from Camp:

The allegations first attracted attention after Zyahna Bryant, a 19-year-old UVA student and social justice activist, made them on Twitter during the demonstration. Her account would be retweeted more than 1,000 times. “The woman in this truck approached protesters in #Charlottesville, and told us that we would make ‘good speedbumps,'” Bryant wrote. “She then called the police and started crying saying we were attacking her.”

Bryant also posted a series of videos—not of the alleged “speed bump” comment itself, but of its aftermath. In the videos, an SUV reverses down a street while Bryant and several other protesters follow. “It’s a Karen, it’s a Karen,” Bryant taunts.

In the year that followed, Bettinger was the subject of multiple investigations. One of them, from the UJC, would find her guilty of “threatening the health or safety” of students. As punishment, she would be expelled in abeyance—meaning that she was allowed to continue her schooling, but that a second violation of the same standard of conduct would likely result in actual expulsion. She also faced a litany of other sanctions.

While Bettinger eventually graduated from the university, she did so with a permanent mark on her record and a destroyed reputation.

But despite two separate investigations, there’s no evidence beyond Bryant’s allegations that Bettinger said protestors would make “good f**king speed bumps” or that she threatened the protesters at all.

Please take the time to read the entire thing, because it’s absolutely worth it. But if you’re unable to right now, these tweets from Greg Price should summarize what happened:

This whole thing is genuinely outrageous.

Oh, she might have “misheard” Bettinger? Ah, well. Who among us hasn’t misheard someone and led a crusade to destroy that person’s life?

And as long as the people who fueled these mobs don’t face any consequences for their words and actions, we will continue to see more moments like that one.

