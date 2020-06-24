Bubba Wallace doubled down last night in an interview with CNN’s Don Lemon, calling the rope used to close the garage door at the Talladega Superspeedway a “straight-up noose”:

The fact that the “noose” was there since at least 2019 and resembled other “nooses” on other garages doesn’t seem to matter to Wallace:

“This guy is full of crap”:

And why is he doing this? He could have handled this so much differently:

At this point, we’re questioning his sincerity, too:

And “he’s lost all credibility & is a willing participant in gaslighting all of us”:

Doing this on Don Lemon’s show was a mistake, too:

We’ll note that NASCAR started all this lunacy. How did every other driver not see what this was from the beginning?

***

