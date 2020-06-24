Bubba Wallace doubled down last night in an interview with CNN’s Don Lemon, calling the rope used to close the garage door at the Talladega Superspeedway a “straight-up noose”:

Bubba Wallace responds to FBI findings: 'It's a straight-up noose" https://t.co/LbvwFKGFEH pic.twitter.com/BDDGjbl6WE — New York Post (@nypost) June 24, 2020

The fact that the “noose” was there since at least 2019 and resembled other “nooses” on other garages doesn’t seem to matter to Wallace:

"Whether tied in 2019, or whatever, it was a noose," Bubba Wallace told @donlemon, after the FBI said a noose found in the NASCAR driver's garage was there before his team moved in. https://t.co/q55sco26Y4 pic.twitter.com/Xo3D8DQ9Hu — CNN Sport (@cnnsport) June 24, 2020

“This guy is full of crap”:

This guy is full of crap Here's a pic of the garages at the racetrack in 2017 showing one of ropes that is tied like a noose It's big enough that a person can put their hand in it to pull the door down Here's the video from NASCAR's YouTube channel: https://t.co/220FFJ1LRa https://t.co/8xE9lUmoLc pic.twitter.com/u1PtbOFZiW — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) June 24, 2020

And why is he doing this? He could have handled this so much differently:

What is Bubba Wallace doing? All he had to say was "I'm relieved that it wasn't the worst case outcome and I'm proud that NASCAR had my back from the very beginning of the investigation" https://t.co/dW7Fqa9sBZ — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) June 24, 2020

At this point, we’re questioning his sincerity, too:

To say this on television AFTER the release of the NASCAR statement on the FBI investigation makes me less willing to believe this person's sincerity, to put it mildly https://t.co/REecaHst8I — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) June 24, 2020

And “he’s lost all credibility & is a willing participant in gaslighting all of us”:

I was of the belief that Bubba Wallace was an innocent party in all of this & he was just stating what was reported to him before the FBI conducted an investigation. Now, by doubling down, he’s lost all credibility & is a willing participant in gaslighting all of us. For shame. https://t.co/kfvAzFBUk1 — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) June 24, 2020

Doing this on Don Lemon’s show was a mistake, too:

Wallace's original outrage was understandable, but this is just nonsense. He's basically ignoring the evidence and promoting a conspiracy to maintain his outrage. It's been there since Oct 2019, long before it was his garage. Also, going on Lemon is in itself an error. https://t.co/BnmssTv6vX — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) June 24, 2020

We’ll note that NASCAR started all this lunacy. How did every other driver not see what this was from the beginning?

Bubba Wallace is going to continue going on TV and calling NASCAR and NASCAR fans racists over a hoax, and there’s nothing NASCAR can do about it. It’s honestly hilarious — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) June 24, 2020

***