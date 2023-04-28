Will Ron DeFascist’s reign of terror never end? The Florida Gov. claims to be all about freedom and whatnot, but that’s just a cover for his true authoritarian nature.

Don’t believe us? Well then check out what’s happening to a school superintendent who dared to criticize him:

School Superintendent Who Criticized DeSantis Could Lose Job https://t.co/yoIn0H90mZ — Daniel Uhlfelder (@DWUhlfelderLaw) April 28, 2023

School superintendent who criticized DeSantis could lose job https://t.co/Gi8h11YF8S pic.twitter.com/zOR2GTqfBF — WFLA NEWS (@WFLA) April 28, 2023

Florida school superintendent who criticized DeSantis could lose job https://t.co/b2CFI7syZB — Guardian US (@GuardianUS) April 28, 2023

OUT OF A JOB? Florida officials are threatening to revoke the teaching license of a school superintendent after he criticized Gov. Ron DeSantis. https://t.co/7owWGz8sR2 — WPLG Local 10 News (@WPLGLocal10) April 28, 2023

Florida education officials are moving to sanction Leon County Superintendent Rocky Hanna, who criticized the school and education policies of Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL). This move could lead to his eventual removal. pic.twitter.com/3qRmsz5lOO — The Recount (@therecount) April 28, 2023

Part of Hanna's statement: "It’s a sad day for democracy in Florida, and the First Amendment right to freedom of speech, when a state agency with unlimited power and resources, can target a local elected official in such a biased fashion."https://t.co/9LCJ8XLnbw — The Recount (@therecount) April 28, 2023

A sad day for democracy in Florida!

As an FYI to all the fools who think the Disney lawsuit is “no big deal” the issue with the Leon Superintendent will be completely vetted in discovery as it is evidence of DeSantis’ political vindictiveness. All of Ronnie’s temper tantrums will come out. https://t.co/MHDaDibv6h — Juan-Carlos Planas (@jcp717) April 28, 2023

You know what else will come out? The truth about the media’s coordinated campaign to smear Ron DeSantis and derail his presidential campaign before it even starts.

Guys, this will likely come as a huge shock to you, but Rocky Hanna, the superintendent in question, is not a risk of being fired for criticizing Ron DeSantis. Given the tweets we posted above, you could of course be forgiven for thinking that DeSantis is punishing Hanna for saying something mean about him. The problem is that the outlets breathlessly pushing that narrative aren’t being honest with readers. Take the AP’s “reporting,” for example. Here’s the headline:

And here’s the first paragraph:

Florida officials are threatening to revoke the teaching license of a school superintendent who criticized Gov. Ron DeSantis, accusing the educator of violating several statutes and DeSantis directives and allowing his “personal political views” to guide his leadership.

Keep reading, and as it turns out, DeSantis’ office actually has a pretty solid case against Hanna:

Hanna received a letter from Education Commissioner Manny Diaz Jr. earlier this month saying an investigation found probable cause that he violated a 2021 DeSantis directive barring districts from mandating that students wear COVID-19 masks. Hanna required students to wear masks after a Leon third grader died of the disease early that school year. The fight went on for several months until Leon and several other districts had their legal challenge rejected by the courts. Diaz also cited a memo Hanna issued before this school year telling teachers, “You do You!” and to teach the way they always had, allegedly giving instructors approval to ignore new laws enacted by DeSantis and the Legislature. That includes the so-called “Don’t say Gay” law, which supporters call the “Parental Rights in Education Act.”

But “School superintendent who repeatedly violated directives and state laws could lose job” just doesn’t have the same caché, does it?

There is a strange self-humiliation in social media This story says, in no uncertain terms, that this superintendent is under fire for forcing students to wear masks in violation of state law. He sued & the court told him to follow the damn law. Why lie about that in a tweet? https://t.co/DNw11rGyLn — PoIiMath (@politicalmath) April 28, 2023

The "I'm losing my job b/c I criticized DeSantis" is actually a defense. It's the superintendent's preferred excuse b/c saying "I'm losing my job bc I broke the law" doesn't elicit as much sympathy — PoIiMath (@politicalmath) April 28, 2023

And the MSM are only too eager to play along with the whole charade.

This statement: "School superintendent criticized DeSantis" And this statement: "could lose job." Are both accurate, the first has zero bearing on the second. Regardless of your opinion DeSantis, this isn't news – it's propaganda. https://t.co/UFTV6hvsvc — jadednation 🩸 (@jadednation70) April 28, 2023

***

Related:

Christina Pushaw thanks the Miami Herald for its ‘great headline’ praising Gov. Ron DeSantis

Gov. DeSantis takes a flamethrower to the Left’s ‘book banning’ BS

Ron DeSantis drops mic on weaselly reporter for ‘preordained narrative that you’re trying to spin’

***

Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!