It turns out that there’s yet another super shady liberal super PAC out there that’s been up to some super shady business with some super shady finances. If you hadn’t heard of Really American PAC, now’s your chance to familiarize yourselves with their body of work. And by “work,” we mean, of course, “grifting.” Tweeter Hamish Mitchell decided to do some digging into how Really American has spent the money that people who evidently didn’t know better flung at them, and he reported his eye-opening (though somehow still not entirely shocking) findings in a Twitter thread.

UNBELIEVABLE: @ReallyAmerican1’s PAC spent only $647.22 on ads opposing Lauren Boebert in ‘22 & that was back in May/June – nowhere near the midterms. Meanwhile, the PAC’s treasurer, @JustinAHorwitz, & BrooklynDad @mmpadellan paid themselves over $500K for consulting in ‘21-‘22 pic.twitter.com/IHnpu0bxi1 — Hamish Mitchell (@H_MitchellPhoto) April 28, 2023

People often overuse the word grift to just mean someone they disagree with but pocketing a bunch of money meant for a cause you falsely promised to other folks…that's a grift https://t.co/mX4LxUBxol — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) April 28, 2023

And this, friends, is a textbook grift.

2/ The fact that @ReallyAmerican1’s PAC spent so little on ads opposing Lauren Boebert in 2022, while paying themselves huge consulting fees, is appalling IMO. Unfortunately, when you look at the rest of their spending, as you’ll see below, a pattern emerges. — Hamish Mitchell (@H_MitchellPhoto) April 28, 2023

3/ Before we take a look at exactly how and when @ReallyAmerican1’s PAC spent the donation money they received in 2021-2022, it’s important to point out that they are a Super PAC. pic.twitter.com/59XfStwP55 — Hamish Mitchell (@H_MitchellPhoto) April 28, 2023

4/ Super PACs are ‘independent expenditure-only’ committees. That means they basically exist to spend donation money on ads opposing or supporting specific candidates. It’s also important to point out that they are prohibited from making donations to specific candidates. pic.twitter.com/QjFQvSuhuf — Hamish Mitchell (@H_MitchellPhoto) April 28, 2023

5/ If we look at their FEC financial summary, we see that @ReallyAmerican1’s PAC spent $1,457,602 of donation money in 2021-22, and only $486,118 on ads opposing and supporting specific candidates – only 33%. Let’s now take a closer look at HOW & WHEN they spent their donations. pic.twitter.com/zS0dugwJbw — Hamish Mitchell (@H_MitchellPhoto) April 28, 2023

6/ @ReallyAmerican1’s PAC disbursed over $500K to JHCH Ventures & Moving Forward For America Strategies in 2021-2022, which just happen to be registered to the PAC’s treasurer, @JustinAHorwitz. $428,500 for consulting, $106,375 for ad production, and $8,300 for video production pic.twitter.com/nD8dPsmwjk — Hamish Mitchell (@H_MitchellPhoto) April 28, 2023

7/ Illinois state records show that on 02/07/2022, JHCH Ventures LLC’s name was changed to Moving Forward For America Strategies LLC, so they are the same company. @JustinAHorwitz, @ReallyAmerican1 PAC’s treasurer, is registered as the company’s manager. pic.twitter.com/7XLJzGF6VW — Hamish Mitchell (@H_MitchellPhoto) April 28, 2023

8/ @ReallyAmerican1’s PAC also disbursed $143,052 to BrooklynDad_Defiant, @mmpadellan, and his company Infinity Plus One Media for ‘consulting’. pic.twitter.com/pZCPM1b7QN — Hamish Mitchell (@H_MitchellPhoto) April 28, 2023

9/ If we only look at 2022, we see that @ReallyAmerican1’s PAC paid out over $266K worth of consulting fees to JHCH Ventures, Moving Forward For America Strategies, and Infinity Plus One Media. This included $80K in January alone to JHCH for ‘Social Media & Finance Consulting’. pic.twitter.com/qAYUurkADS — Hamish Mitchell (@H_MitchellPhoto) April 28, 2023

10/ Let’s now take a closer look at their independent expenditures, starting with Marjorie Taylor Greene. In all of 2022, @ReallyAmerican1’s PAC spent only $1,124.99 on ads opposing MTG, and that was back in May, June, and July. It was a similar story with Matt Gaetz. pic.twitter.com/vg6YYlWaKK — Hamish Mitchell (@H_MitchellPhoto) April 28, 2023

11/ In Senator Warnock’s race against Herschel Walker, @ReallyAmerican1’s PAC spent $5,825 on ads opposing Walker, but that was all the way back in April of 2022. I’m not sure how that helped Senator Warnock in the midterms or the runoff, which ran into December. pic.twitter.com/MMe8lQ0TNy — Hamish Mitchell (@H_MitchellPhoto) April 28, 2023

12/ If we look at Andy Biggs and Thomas Massie, @ReallyAmerican1’s PAC only spent $1,147.22 and $647.21 in 2022 on ads opposing each candidate. Again, it was back in May, June, and July – nowhere near the midterms in November. pic.twitter.com/9WjWkjOscn — Hamish Mitchell (@H_MitchellPhoto) April 28, 2023

13/ It was a similar story with Paul Gosar and Mike Lee. @ReallyAmerican1’s PAC only spent $1,147.22 on ads opposing Gosar, and $5,825 on ads opposing Lee, all between May and July – months before the midterms. pic.twitter.com/GTpv7IlNh4 — Hamish Mitchell (@H_MitchellPhoto) April 28, 2023

14/ The pattern continues with Chip Roy and Clay Higgins. In 2022, @ReallyAmerican1’s PAC only spent $647.23 on ads opposing each candidate, and that was back in May and June – five months before the midterms. pic.twitter.com/MzC5sHvPS1 — Hamish Mitchell (@H_MitchellPhoto) April 28, 2023

15/ It was a similar story with Kay Granger, John Thune, and Steve Daines. The independent expenditures for ads opposing each candidate were for similarly small amounts as above, and only ran from May to June. pic.twitter.com/yCu0ka3xKq — Hamish Mitchell (@H_MitchellPhoto) April 28, 2023

16/ In January of 2022, @ReallyAmerican1’s PAC spent $5,000 on ads opposing Jim Jordan, and another $500 in July. His district is badly gerrymandered, and he ended up winning almost 70% of the vote in November. Why waste the resources on such a lopsided race? And in Jan & July??? pic.twitter.com/PONXpL5O4q — Hamish Mitchell (@H_MitchellPhoto) April 28, 2023

17/ If we look at how much @ReallyAmerican1’s PAC spent on ads opposing Kevin McCarthy, we learn that they spent $0 in 2022. pic.twitter.com/6n5wFv7AOp — Hamish Mitchell (@H_MitchellPhoto) April 28, 2023

18/ The only independent expenditures in their FEC filing near the midterms were for ads opposing JD Vance, Mehmet Oz, Ron Johnson & Marco Rubio. With Vance, @ReallyAmerican1’s PAC spent $9,375 on ads opposing his candidacy in August & September. Vance went on to defeat Tim Ryan pic.twitter.com/mS1XP8XdsK — Hamish Mitchell (@H_MitchellPhoto) April 28, 2023

19/ In John Fetterman’s race against Mehmet Oz, @ReallyAmerican1’s PAC did spend some money on ads opposing Oz in 2022, but only $8,125 in August and September. pic.twitter.com/9l9TIGrm1z — Hamish Mitchell (@H_MitchellPhoto) April 28, 2023

20/ The candidate @ReallyAmerican1’s PAC spent the most money on by far was Ron Johnson. In 2021-22 they spent over $100k on ads opposing his candidacy. However, leading up to the midterms, they only spent $8,432.50 in early October, and that was mostly for a billboard. pic.twitter.com/q9cLdLTdZI — Hamish Mitchell (@H_MitchellPhoto) April 28, 2023

21/ In the race between Valerie Demings & Marco Rubio, @ReallyAmerican1’s PAC spent $5,000 on ads supporting Demings, but that was back in 2021. For ads opposing Rubio, they spent $8,432.50 in October of 2022, mostly for a billboard. Rubio went on to win by over 1.2 million votes pic.twitter.com/CasGqXVcs2 — Hamish Mitchell (@H_MitchellPhoto) April 28, 2023

22/ Here’s a breakdown of all of the independent expenditures @ReallyAmerican1’s PAC made in 2021-2022. As you can see, not the greatest record. pic.twitter.com/HGjlJGPVlj — Hamish Mitchell (@H_MitchellPhoto) April 28, 2023

23/ The Dems only needed five more seats to retain control of the House in 2022. In the five closest races, the only one @ReallyAmerican1’s PAC spent any money on was Lauren Boebert’s. As shown earlier, they only spent $647.22 on ads opposing Boebert back in May and June. pic.twitter.com/44Id81nsVU — Hamish Mitchell (@H_MitchellPhoto) April 28, 2023

24/ ICYI, these were the five closest House races: Boebert (CO-3rd) def Frisch by 546 votes Duarte (CA-13th) def Gray by 564 votes James (MI-10th) def Marlinga by 1600 votes Nunn (IA-3rd) def Axne by 2153 votes Lawler (NY-17th) def Maloney by 3250 votes — Hamish Mitchell (@H_MitchellPhoto) April 28, 2023

Hey, Really American, what would you say you do here? Because if it’s trying to get Democratic candidates elected, you’re not doing a very good job. On the other hand, if your goal is to line your own pockets, you’re doing great. Looks like subscribing to The Lincoln Project Grifting Newsletter has paid off pretty handsomely.

26/ If you want Democrats to have a better chance of winning seats in future elections, please just donate to directly to candidates you support. — Hamish Mitchell (@H_MitchellPhoto) April 28, 2023

