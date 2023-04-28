You guys might want to sit down for this.

OK, are you sitting down? If not, don’t say we didn’t warn you …

It turns out that there’s yet another super shady liberal super PAC out there that’s been up to some super shady business with some super shady finances. If you hadn’t heard of Really American PAC, now’s your chance to familiarize yourselves with their body of work. And by “work,” we mean, of course, “grifting.” Tweeter Hamish Mitchell decided to do some digging into how Really American has spent the money that people who evidently didn’t know better flung at them, and he reported his eye-opening (though somehow still not entirely shocking) findings in a Twitter thread.

Take a look:

And this, friends, is a textbook grift.

And what a fascinating pattern it is. You might want to grab a snack, because you’re in for quite a show.

Yes, let’s!

Ooooof.

Hey, Really American, what would you say you do here? Because if it’s trying to get Democratic candidates elected, you’re not doing a very good job. On the other hand, if your goal is to line your own pockets, you’re doing great. Looks like subscribing to The Lincoln Project Grifting Newsletter has paid off pretty handsomely.

***

