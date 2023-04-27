Earlier this week, Mattel’s Barbie division announced a new Barbie doll to represent girls with Down syndrome.

The first Barbie doll with Down syndrome has been unveiled. The release of the new design "continues to expand on inclusion in doll play," says Lisa McKnight, the global head of Barbie and Dolls for toy maker Mattel. pic.twitter.com/9KsNXlBfmD — The Associated Press (@AP) April 25, 2023

Normally, the word “inclusion” is a red flag that we’re in for something woke. At least these days. And that’s really unfortunate, because sometimes, inclusion can be a really, really good thing. And that’s definitely the case for the Barbie with Down syndrome, because despite the fact that people with Down syndrome are not only valuable members of society but also uniquely positioned to make positive contributions and to educate others about living with a mental disability while also living life to the fullest.

I know some conservatives are calling this “woke” but I don’t see it that way. It’s pro-life. The Left is exterminating Down syndrome children. They are the victims of an actual eugenics campaign. This is one case where “inclusion and representation” actually is important. https://t.co/rczLlfGNYp — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) April 27, 2023

Obviously Mattel didn’t intend for this to be pro-life, but we should embrace it that way. Take a cultural win even if it wasn’t supposed to be a cultural win for us. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) April 27, 2023

Unfortunately, Steven Crowder decided that the new doll isn’t so much a cultural win for conservatives and pro-lifers who have consistently spoken out against the oft-forgotten genocide of unborn babies diagnosed with Down syndrome as it is a golden opportunity to mock people with Down syndrome and intellectual disabilities in general:

We’ve grown accustomed to seeing a complete disregard for the humanity of people with Down syndrome from pro-abort liberals, but Steven Crowder is ostensibly a pro-life conservative. We would’ve liked to believe that we could expect better from him, but apparently that’s not the case at all.

Crowder’s rant is not just anti-life but downright despicable. And it’s safe to say that by a devastatingly overwhelming margin, conservatives are taking him to the woodshed for it. Here’s just a tiny sample of the righteous indignation that Crowder completely deserves:

This is gross. Christianity sees every human as being made in the image of God and possessing full value and dignity. A a reflexively reactionary conservativism without Christianity will become as toxic as the progressivism it seeks to oppose. https://t.co/enr5mMTsro — Daniel Darling (@dandarling) April 27, 2023

9/10 babies diagnosed with downs in the womb are aborted. We should not be outraged by a doll that celebrates the lives that would be completely erased by the horrors of abortion if the left had their say. — Corinne Clark Barron (@corinnec) April 26, 2023

I shrugged at the doll, but when I saw Crowder bring it up, I admittedly turned away. Crowder truly is a terrible person. https://t.co/7bHdj3AiEC — SuperStevie (@joesghost99) April 27, 2023

That was reprehensible. You should be ashamed of yourself. — Tim Meshginpoosh (@oldreepicheep) April 26, 2023

Please don’t put up a video insisting how your wife’s decision to leave you isn’t the fault of your innocent children then make fun of innocent children with disabilities or African Americans. Looks like we know who the real person with the cognitive disability is. — Ellen Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) April 27, 2023

If having kids should teach you anything, it’s absolute gratitude if they are healthy and face minimal unavoidable obstacles in their lives. Sick, unchristian garbage. — Ellen Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) April 27, 2023

The ultimate beta. Real men aren’t needlessly cruel. — Ellen Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) April 27, 2023

Honestly few things actually offend me in this world, and I’m fortunate to have three children without such challenges. But this is the most sickened I’ve been by a blowhard commentator in a very, very long time. — Ellen Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) April 27, 2023

Crowder ridiculing the introduction of Down Syndrome Barbie tells you all you need to know (and probably already did know!) about him. It’s not pro-life but it is vile, dudebro “conservatism.” Despicable. https://t.co/Dxu8fSUphN — Kimberly Ross (@SouthernKeeks) April 27, 2023

The Daily Wire dogged a serious bullet. Turning your nose up at their offer was the best thing that could have happened to them. pic.twitter.com/DnZqDMDuRp — 𝗦𝗵𝗼𝘄 𝗠𝗲 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗗𝗮𝘁𝗮 (@txsalth2o) April 27, 2023

Delete and retreat on this one, Steven. Vile, vile take. https://t.co/qJNbxy6Wzi — Teri (@TeriChristoph) April 27, 2023

Take a trip to see the Wizard Crowder…it's time to get a heart. — Unlearn16 (@unlearn16tweet) April 26, 2023

We’re going to give the last word to Twitchy regular Frank Fleming, whose youngest son has Down syndrome. Despite being unable to bring himself to watch Crowder’s video, his response is one worth taking to heart and sharing:

I don't think I'll watch the Crowder sketch on the Down Syndrome Barbie and just take everyone's word it was bad. — Frank J. Fleming (@IMAO_) April 27, 2023

At the heart of our society is the intensely religious notion of equality — that despite our physical differences, each person is of equal and immeasurable value. It is unprovable, but it is True. — Frank J. Fleming (@IMAO_) April 27, 2023

This is not an easy notion to grasp with. It does not come naturally. It something we struggle with now and will in the future. But it's central to concepts such as human rights. — Frank J. Fleming (@IMAO_) April 27, 2023

When we make exceptions to who matters — to whom we value — it all starts to fall apart. — Frank J. Fleming (@IMAO_) April 27, 2023

One of the saddest things I've ever heard was of countries that have come close to eliminating Down Syndrome (and we know what that means). We have to be better than that. — Frank J. Fleming (@IMAO_) April 27, 2023

I'm happy Mattel made a Down Syndrome Barbie. I'm happy there one of the Lost Boys in the new Peter Pan has Down Syndrome. We need to embrace the beauty in this world, or we ourselves will be less human. — Frank J. Fleming (@IMAO_) April 27, 2023

And if Steven Crowder ever decides to rejoin polite society at some point, he can start by spreading Fleming’s message.

