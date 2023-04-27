Earlier this week, Mattel’s Barbie division announced a new Barbie doll to represent girls with Down syndrome.

Normally, the word “inclusion” is a red flag that we’re in for something woke. At least these days. And that’s really unfortunate, because sometimes, inclusion can be a really, really good thing. And that’s definitely the case for the Barbie with Down syndrome, because despite the fact that people with Down syndrome are not only valuable members of society but also uniquely positioned to make positive contributions and to educate others about living with a mental disability while also living life to the fullest.

Unfortunately, Steven Crowder decided that the new doll isn’t so much a cultural win for conservatives and pro-lifers who have consistently spoken out against the oft-forgotten genocide of unborn babies diagnosed with Down syndrome as it is a golden opportunity to mock people with Down syndrome and intellectual disabilities in general:

We’ve grown accustomed to seeing a complete disregard for the humanity of people with Down syndrome from pro-abort liberals, but Steven Crowder is ostensibly a pro-life conservative. We would’ve liked to believe that we could expect better from him, but apparently that’s not the case at all.

Crowder’s rant is not just anti-life but downright despicable. And it’s safe to say that by a devastatingly overwhelming margin, conservatives are taking him to the woodshed for it. Here’s just a tiny sample of the righteous indignation that Crowder completely deserves:

Trending

We’re going to give the last word to Twitchy regular Frank Fleming, whose youngest son has Down syndrome. Despite being unable to bring himself to watch Crowder’s video, his response is one worth taking to heart and sharing:

And if Steven Crowder ever decides to rejoin polite society at some point, he can start by spreading Fleming’s message.

***

Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: BarbieconservativeDown SyndromeFrank FlemingMattelPro-lifeSteven Crowder