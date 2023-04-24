In case you missed it, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is in Japan today, where he met with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, fueling speculation about a possible 2024 presidential campaign. CNN’s Kaitlan Collins shared this clip from DeSantis’ visit in which he refuses to say one way or another if he’s planning to run for POTUS:

"I'm not a candidate, so we'll see if and when that changes," Gov. DeSantis, who is in Japan right now, says when asked about polls that show him falling behind Trump. pic.twitter.com/nDVeyBoVHN — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) April 24, 2023

Washington Post investigative political reporter Josh Dawsey thought that clip was worth sharing with his own followers, though it’s unclear as to exactly why he found it so remarkable:

For what it’s worth, though, we at least have an idea as to why New York Times congressional correspondent Annie Karni thinks it’s so interesting:

With the sound off. Even stranger. — Annie Karni (@anniekarni) April 24, 2023

An ostensibly respectable and serious journalist is suggesting that people watch the clip with absolute zero context, because that’s Real Journalism™. OK.

Anyway, ride-or-die Trump supporters agree with Karni that DeSantis looks pretty weird:

🤣🤣quick @realDonaldTrump make a bobble head DeSantis gif 🤣🤣 — Lyndy (@MJisMAGA) April 24, 2023

Enjoying that, Jason Miller? Because you know, we can play that game with your man Trump, too:

At least Ron DeSantis wasn’t making fun of a disabled reporter, Jason. But we digress.

We watched the clip of DeSantis and we’re really not understanding what the big deal is. Usually the media are on his case for being kind of robotic and not very expressive. But here he is, pretty obviously expressing annoyance at once again being asked about a possible presidential campaign using gestures that a lot of other people can and do use to express annoyance at being asked the same question over and over again despite having the same answer every single time, and hacks like Annie Karni and Jason Miller are trying to make it into a thing.

“Watch this clip of DeSantis with the sound off and your eyes closed. Can you believe this guy?” — Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) April 24, 2023

That’s basically what Karni et al. are doing. They really, really want Donald Trump to be the 2024 GOP presidential nominee, and they’re flinging whatever they can at Ron DeSantis in the desperate hope that something will stick. But all they have is weak sauce. Not that that’s ever stopped them before, of course.

Just look at them go pic.twitter.com/phQra0cCwU — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 24, 2023

Joe Biden can't complete a sentence while standing next to world leaders and it's just another day for them on Twitter. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 24, 2023

Seriously. It’s not as though there’s a shortage of cringey clips of Joe Biden out there. And those are hard to watch with the sound on.

NYT “journalist” Crazy Joe can’t string together 6 coherent words but Annie tweets things like this about Republicans. It’s why I take joy in every layoff or firing of “journalists”. They brought all this on themselves. #LetItBurn https://t.co/grl0GHEIox — cosmoscon (@CosmosconBlog) April 24, 2023

