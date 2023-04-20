For so many years, BuzzFeed was the go-to source for quality journalism. On the surface, the outlet seemed unstoppable, like it would be the last one standing when all the others had toppled.

And then today, out of nowhere, this happens:

NEWS: BuzzFeed News is being shut down. — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) April 20, 2023

BuzzFeed’s shutting down? Say it ain’t so!

Narrator: Oh, it be so.

BuzzFeed is shutting down, with some of what's left of it being folded into HuffPost. — Benjamin Ryan (@benryanwriter) April 20, 2023

If only there had been some indication that all was not well in BuzzFeed World …

BuzzFeed Is Quietly Publishing Entire AI-Generated Articles https://t.co/zHfNUeoAVH — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) March 30, 2023

Journos should have learned to code before the code learned to journo https://t.co/sKEbgSthgg — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) March 30, 2023

Womp-womp.

Not too good.

We’d tell you to pour one out for BuzzFeed, but there’s really no need to waste a perfectly good beverage on those people.

It might as well be.

My god — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) April 20, 2023

Looks like I'll need some other place to find my Like Policing. https://t.co/pojDgVV2u7 pic.twitter.com/J7xMp5M8O2 — Noam Blum (@neontaster) April 20, 2023

What are we going to do now? pic.twitter.com/tCB4kvAXUX — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 20, 2023

We’re gonna have a par-tay.

What a fun, sexy time for us.

GP I hope the BuzzFeed News shut down/severance notices went out in listicle form. — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) April 20, 2023

Same goes for letters of recommendation.

Perfect.

And in the meantime, just because BuzzFeed is taking its rightful place on the garbage pile of journalism history doesn’t mean that BuzzFeeders have to stop doing what they’re good at, especially with all their newfound free time:

How to correctly fold your trans flag in your now vacant office, without looking like a transphobe — Ahmed Al Assliken 🍑👅 (@assliken) April 20, 2023

45 songs to listen to while on the plane ride back to living with your parents — Ahmed Al Assliken 🍑👅 (@assliken) April 20, 2023

And one more silver lining to all this:

No journalists were impacted https://t.co/m1OnD7airk — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) April 20, 2023

