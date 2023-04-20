For so many years, BuzzFeed was the go-to source for quality journalism. On the surface, the outlet seemed unstoppable, like it would be the last one standing when all the others had toppled.

And then today, out of nowhere, this happens:

BuzzFeed’s shutting down? Say it ain’t so!

Narrator: Oh, it be so.

If only there had been some indication that all was not well in BuzzFeed World …

Trending

Womp-womp.

Not too good.

We’d tell you to pour one out for BuzzFeed, but there’s really no need to waste a perfectly good beverage on those people.

It might as well be.

We’re gonna have a par-tay.

What a fun, sexy time for us.

Same goes for letters of recommendation.

Perfect.

And in the meantime, just because BuzzFeed is taking its rightful place on the garbage pile of journalism history doesn’t mean that BuzzFeeders have to stop doing what they’re good at, especially with all their newfound free time:

And one more silver lining to all this:

***

Related:

Bad move: BuzzFeed CEO has ‘worst possible response’ to Trump dossier disaster

‘Is this real?’ BuzzFeed tries to make a buck off Trump ‘dossier’ train wreck

***

Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: buzzfeedBuzzFeed NewsHuffPostJonah Peretti