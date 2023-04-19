What a tragic day it was when we found out that CNN star hall monitor Brian Stelter was getting his walking papers. After all those years of devotion and dedication to covering Fox News, this was how CNN was treating him? O, the injustice of it all!

Well, fortunately for Brian, he ultimately landed on his feet at Harvard. And then, of course, at Vanity Fair as a special correspondent covering the Fox News-Dominion trial. Of course, now that a settlement has been reached, he’ll have to find something else to do with his time. Hey, how about talking about getting fired from CNN some more? Now that he’s no longer bound by CNN’s nonexistent code of ethics or any sense of loyalty to the network that cruelly turned its back on him, he’s free to get real about what happened.

And for Brian Stelter, getting real about what happened means pretending that he has no idea why he might’ve gotten fired:

Brian Stelter says he has no idea why he was fired from CNN: "I think we were doing fantastic journalism at CNN for the nine years that I was there." pic.twitter.com/5dtDmXkHo5 — Media Research Center (@theMRC) April 19, 2023

OK, actually, to be fair, Brian isn’t completely clueless as to why he lost his job. He does suggest that Fox News might have had something to do with it.

Because of course he’d blame Fox News. Obviously it’s not because Brian was too much of a hack even for CNN.

"If anything my biggest fault was that I was too perfect at my job." https://t.co/fgIl1oDx8d — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 19, 2023

He just cared too damn much, you know?

"I was a fantastic media reporter who relied on clipped and out of context media matter videos to do my reporting" "i was perfectly unbiased" — Ahmed Al Assliken 🍑👅 (@assliken) April 19, 2023

“I’m not sure what the word Journalism means, but I’m pretty sure we were doing a fantastic job at it” — Ben (@Bcampione88) April 19, 2023

"I know I had a popular show by CNN's standards!" ROFL. "I was a Duke of The Sewer Pipe!" Same energy. pic.twitter.com/KXL8DjSR2c — Magnus (@JacksonTDawes) April 19, 2023

***

***

