A little less than a year ago, celebrated author Stephen King made the bold pronouncement that “If men could have babies, abortion would be a scrament [sic].”

If men could have babies, abortion would be a scrament. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) May 12, 2022

Astute observers couldn’t help but notice the inherent transphobia of King’s tweet. So one might think that in the time since he sent out that tweet, King would’ve dedicated himself to getting educated about the fact that men can indeed have babies. But alas, it would appear that King learned nothing from that whole experience, because yesterday, he doubled down on the TERFitude:

It has been said before, but it bears repeating: if men could get pregnant, abortion would be a sacrament. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) April 13, 2023

Once again, the tweet on its surface sounds like an icky defense of the right to kill unborn babies, and to be sure, that’s what it is. But it’s also, according to the current rulebook, callously dismissive of all the trans men out there who can and do get pregnant every single day!

Are you saying men can't get pregnant? — Katherine Brodsky (@mysteriouskat) April 14, 2023

Are you implying men can’t get pregnant? 🫃 pic.twitter.com/NGyvAnoInU — Brandon Herrera (@TheAKGuy) April 14, 2023

How can King be so progressive and yet so backward-thinking at the same time?!

Transphobe!!!!! — Prison Mitch (@MidnightMitch) April 13, 2023

I'm told this is virulent transphobia, Stevie. — JWF (@JammieWF) April 14, 2023

Delete this, you transphobe. — Clifton Duncan (@cliftonaduncan) April 14, 2023

***

