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'Impressed by His Political Charisma' — Michelle Goldberg, Just Before Platner's Rape Allegation Surfaced

justmindy
justmindy | 3:30 PM on July 07, 2026
Meme

Listen, if someone was unable to see the red flags Graham Platner was swinging around, they were being willfully obtuse.

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Hopefully, by the time you read this, Graham Platner will have dropped out of the Senate race in Maine. If he hasn’t, he needs to, immediately.

His campaign, which started with such excitement and inspired so many people in Maine, has become a shameful catastrophe. What’s left — besides finding a Democrat to run in his place — is figuring out what, if anything, can be learned from this debacle.

As you probably know by now, Politico published a story on Monday about a woman, Jenny Racicot, who says that Platner raped her. According to Racicot, they’d been romantically involved, on and off, for more than two years when he showed up at her house drunk and uninvited one night in 2021, let himself in and forced himself on her.

It was very clear this guy was a slimeball and very problematic months ago, actually. People like Goldberg chose to stay willfully ignorant. The Nazi tattoo should have been the only clue needed.

Any person who claims Platner had political charisma should never work in politics again. He has the personality of a wet rag. They tried to create this mystique around him that never existed. 

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Aren't reporters supposed to have some instincts?

It's actually good to heap scorn on these people. They had the information. They just tried to sweep it under the rug.

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Everything about Platner literally screamed con artist. Anyone who missed it should never be trusted to vet candidates ever again. 

These media types are all hardcore Leftists and true believers, so they'll stick to the party line no matter what. This Graham Platner ordeal has just exposed them and now they're humiliated. 

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2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY MAINE POLITICO GRAHAM PLATNER

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