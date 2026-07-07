'Impressed by His Political Charisma' — Michelle Goldberg, Just Before Platner's Rape Allegation Surfaced

Listen, if someone was unable to see the red flags Graham Platner was swinging around, they were being willfully obtuse.

Michelle Goldberg: “I deeply regret that, impressed by Platner’s political charisma, I wrote that he was ‘nothing like the edgelord caricature I encountered online.’ If anything, he seems to be significantly worse.” https://t.co/v2YxXpJ2vp via @NYTOpinion — Josh Kraushaar (@JoshKraushaar) July 7, 2026

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Hopefully, by the time you read this, Graham Platner will have dropped out of the Senate race in Maine. If he hasn’t, he needs to, immediately. His campaign, which started with such excitement and inspired so many people in Maine, has become a shameful catastrophe. What’s left — besides finding a Democrat to run in his place — is figuring out what, if anything, can be learned from this debacle. As you probably know by now, Politico published a story on Monday about a woman, Jenny Racicot, who says that Platner raped her. According to Racicot, they’d been romantically involved, on and off, for more than two years when he showed up at her house drunk and uninvited one night in 2021, let himself in and forced himself on her.

It was very clear this guy was a slimeball and very problematic months ago, actually. People like Goldberg chose to stay willfully ignorant. The Nazi tattoo should have been the only clue needed.

Any person who claims Platner had political charisma should never work in politics again. He has the personality of a wet rag. They tried to create this mystique around him that never existed.

How is someone so insanely dumb employed as a journalist? — JWF (@JammieWF) July 7, 2026

Aren't reporters supposed to have some instincts?

You in fact never actually gotta hand it to him...



This is real from the same news publication that downplayed sexual assault allegations https://t.co/9STfH03jbi pic.twitter.com/w6Jk1CNpwQ — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 7, 2026

It's actually good to heap scorn on these people. They had the information. They just tried to sweep it under the rug.

This is hilarious.



“I’m sorry I told everyone to ignore everything they knew about Platner and his well-documented horrific character based on one pleasant interaction that I had.”



The Dem pundit class have ALWAYS been terrible judges of character. https://t.co/IMIm3L7dsp — Matt Whitlock (@MattWhitlock) July 7, 2026

He doesn’t have political charisma. He just yells juvenile, freshman year of college commie nonsense. The Nazi tattoo was the first scandal that broke. Michelle Goldberg is Jewish and still promoted Platner despite the Nazi stuff because her hatred of Republicans (in this case… https://t.co/6pU0H7ZWF4 — Brady Leonard (@bradyleonard) July 7, 2026

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Everything about Platner literally screamed con artist. Anyone who missed it should never be trusted to vet candidates ever again.

Even for Michelle Goldberg, a woman who chooses to look like Ms. Swan from Mad TV, this is insane. https://t.co/VzNkHFSWC8 — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) July 7, 2026

All these media types regularly get duped by politicians.



It’s truly embarrassing. https://t.co/hmwwZcORB4 — Adam Loewy (@LoewyLawFirm) July 7, 2026

These media types are all hardcore Leftists and true believers, so they'll stick to the party line no matter what. This Graham Platner ordeal has just exposed them and now they're humiliated.

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