If you somehow had the misfortune to have never heard of Harry Sisson before today, don’t feel too bad about it. We, too, were unfamiliar with his body of work. Which seems to consist of posting stuff on TikTok and YouTube and thinking that he’s enriching society when really he’s just informing society how ridiculously lame he is.

Exhibit A:

Congratulations, Harry.

So Harry Sisson shot a gun and it scared the crap out of him. Noted. He’s very clear about his experience.

What he’s a lot less clear on is why any gun rights advocates should give even half a crap about his experience. Unless he was forced at gunpoint to hold a gun, we’re really not sure what message he’s trying to get across. Other than that he’s probably doing everyone else a huge favor by deciding not to carry.

No. No he is not.

We really don’t.

