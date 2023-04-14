If you somehow had the misfortune to have never heard of Harry Sisson before today, don’t feel too bad about it. We, too, were unfamiliar with his body of work. Which seems to consist of posting stuff on TikTok and YouTube and thinking that he’s enriching society when really he’s just informing society how ridiculously lame he is.

Exhibit A:

I shot a gun for the first time today. It just further proved to me that we need MORE gun control, not less 👇 pic.twitter.com/C2DIFsSJbD — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) April 14, 2023

Congratulations, Harry.

So you got to shoot a gun that you think no one else should? Got it. — Federalist Musket🇺🇸 (@Patriot_Musket) April 14, 2023

So Harry Sisson shot a gun and it scared the crap out of him. Noted. He’s very clear about his experience.

What he’s a lot less clear on is why any gun rights advocates should give even half a crap about his experience. Unless he was forced at gunpoint to hold a gun, we’re really not sure what message he’s trying to get across. Other than that he’s probably doing everyone else a huge favor by deciding not to carry.

are you ok — Jessica O’Donnell 🏈 (@heckyessica) April 14, 2023

No. No he is not.

If you’re having a tough day just be thankful you didn’t cry on Twitter because holding a gun made you pee your panties https://t.co/roqnf1YyYN — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) April 14, 2023

Yeah we don’t need a dude in makeup who just held a gun for the first time ever telling me what gun laws we need — Mike The Mad Scientist (@MadMikeOfficial) April 14, 2023

We really don’t.

***

Related:

NY Daily News writer explains why AR-15s are scary and evil (but can’t be bothered with facts)

‘It felt like a meteor had struck the earth’: Reporter describes his experience firing an AR-15 at the range

***

Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!