As was the case in the wake of the deadly mass shooting at Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee, just two weeks ago, the White House has not even waited until the bodies are cold to start blaming Republicans for today’s deadly mass shooting at Old National Bank in Louisville, Kentucky:

Once again, our nation mourns after a senseless act of gun violence – Jill and I pray for the lives lost and impacted by today's shooting. Too many Americans are paying for the price of inaction with their lives. When will Republicans in Congress act to protect our communities? — President Biden (@POTUS) April 10, 2023

When will Republicans dO sOmEtHiNg? It’s that same refrain every single time. Never mind that the Democratic Party had a good two years to dO sOmEtHiNg and didn’t actually do anything other than blame Republicans for not doing anything. We have yet to hear the Biden administration or the rest of the Democratic Party explain exactly how the measures they want to take would put a stop to mass shootings or gun violence in general.

But they just keep pushing forward with their stupid narrative. Over to Karine Jean-Pierre:

BREAKING: @WhiteHouse blames Republicans over Louisville, Kentucky shooting. @PressSec Karine Jean-Pierre laments "Gun Violence" in America that Republicans refuse to act on. pic.twitter.com/ki3gXg00EM — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) April 10, 2023

There have been some rumblings about the shooter having a history of left-wing social media posts. It certainly wouldn’t be the first time that Democrats have rushed to blame Republicans for a mass shooting only to find out a short time later that the shooter had liberal political views and in all likelihood should not have been in possession of a gun in accordance with current gun control legislation.

fantastic … the guilty are already established .. before one even knows any details about it .. they work very fast and efficient …😩 — Martin Altbart (@AltbartMartin) April 10, 2023

We’re not going to try to politicize the shooting, because that would be stooping to the White House’s level. What we will do, however, is call the White House out for once again blaming the GOP and arguably doing so with incendiary rhetoric. When Christians were “transphobic,” someone identifying as trans shot up a Christian school. If Republicans “refuse to act on gun violence,” someone could decide that Republicans need to experience gun violence firsthand. Gun-grabbers may have forgotten about the leftist who very nearly succeeded in murdering Republicans at the Congressional Baseball Game practice, but we haven’t. The Biden White House is tacitly suggesting that Republicans who won’t dO sOmEtHiNg are basically asking for more gun violence.

Different day. Same tune. — Rae Bates (@RaeTheRed) April 10, 2023

@WhiteHouse @JoeBiden Democrats campaigning on the backs of victims. Do they ever stop? https://t.co/75xx238kdp — Andrea E (@AAC0519) April 10, 2023

The White House knows where this sort of talk goes and they just keep using it.

***

