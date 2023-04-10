Noah Smith writes about economics, and he’s not very good at it. But we’d still advise him not to quit his day job, because when he tries to talk about other stuff, it’s even worse.

Like here he is talking about how all of a sudden conservatives have problems with drag shows:

Did something change??

Well, yes. “RuPaul’s Drag Race” has been on TV for a while now. Some conservatives even watch it!

Annnnnnnd your point would be … what, exactly?

The only point Noah Smith is making is that he doesn’t understand the point of conservatives’ (and plenty of non-conservatives’) current beef with certain drag shows and drag queens.

It should actually be quite obvious to anyone who’s been paying attention. Like, the issue can literally be summed up in a single word:

It’s about the children. Seriously.

Kids have no business being at drag shows, and drag queens have no business performing for kids.

Noah’s not going to ask that question, because doing so would require intellectual honesty, and he just doesn’t have any.

