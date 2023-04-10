Noah Smith writes about economics, and he’s not very good at it. But we’d still advise him not to quit his day job, because when he tries to talk about other stuff, it’s even worse.

Like here he is talking about how all of a sudden conservatives have problems with drag shows:

How is it that conservatives basically ignored drag queens for half a century, and now suddenly drag queens are destroying our civilization? Did something change?? — Noah Smith 🐇🇺🇦 (@Noahpinion) April 9, 2023

Did something change??

There has literally been a drag queen reality TV show on air for 14 years.https://t.co/MsFmFB6DBW — Noah Smith 🐇🇺🇦 (@Noahpinion) April 9, 2023

Well, yes. “RuPaul’s Drag Race” has been on TV for a while now. Some conservatives even watch it!

Annnnnnnd your point would be … what, exactly?

You're not making the point you think you're making.https://t.co/Bygg4dqsrw — Chief Impact Officer BT (@back_ttys) April 10, 2023

The only point Noah Smith is making is that he doesn’t understand the point of conservatives’ (and plenty of non-conservatives’) current beef with certain drag shows and drag queens.

Yeah, they started having drag shows for kids. Did you miss that? — Brently+ (@kopopoulous) April 9, 2023

It's all because people don't want them to sexualize kids. Drag queens can do whatever they want in an adult environment. Once they started bringing kids to adult-themed entertainment, it crossed a line. This really isn't that hard to figure out, Noah. — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) April 10, 2023

It should actually be quite obvious to anyone who’s been paying attention. Like, the issue can literally be summed up in a single word:

It’s about the children. Seriously.

Yeah, what changed was putting them on for young children. — Rick Partlow (@RickPartlow66) April 10, 2023

Kids have no business being at drag shows, and drag queens have no business performing for kids.

You wanna have drag bingo at the bar? Cool, knock yourself out. You wanna visit an elementary school to show kids how to perform a bump and grind lap dance on a chair and ask them to tip you afterwards? We got a problem. — Vanessa (@Nessakins_) April 10, 2023

I think the better question Noah can ask is, why did drag queens basically ignore schools and kids for half a century and then suddenly feel the need to involve them in their kink? — Vanessa (@Nessakins_) April 10, 2023

Noah’s not going to ask that question, because doing so would require intellectual honesty, and he just doesn’t have any.

Yes. They started trying to target kids. Red line. Do what you want on your own time, but leave kids out of it. — KC-10 Driver ✈️ 👨‍✈️ B-737 Wrangler (@MCCCANM) April 10, 2023

Extremely nervous econ blogger Noah Smith calls Virginia race ‘the Chris Rufo Election,’ which is supposed to be bad for some reason

