Earlier, we told you about Aaron Hillegass, the professor at the New College of Florida who decided to take a stand against Gov. Ron DeSantis by resigning and wishing that he could just burn the whole college to the ground.

He’d literally set the whole place on fire rather than watch it turn into another Hillsdale College. He has his principles, you know.

Yes, we’re sure he was crushing it. Because only people who are really confident in their abilities have to talk about how stunning and brave they are.

Anyway, Hillegass has understandably been getting some pushback since he posted his resignation letter, and is hard at work on damage control:

Oh OK.

Aaron was just a poetic flourish! You know how those can be.

Want to see some more poetic flourishes? Take a look at this thread from Hillegass all about how he’s actually a pretty great and cool guy once you get to know him:

As the great American statesman J. Peterman would say, that certainly looks like a lot of words.

Sound and fury, signifying nothing. Other than that Aaron Hillegass is trying and failing to dig himself out of the hole he’s currently stuck in.

We all saw what Hillegass wrote.

Also, we’re pa-retty sure that Michael Hillegass would’ve found it pretty anti-American to talk about burning down a college just because you declare it to be fascist. Just sayin’.

And then pretending that he didn’t mean that thing he said!

Yeah … and speaking of which:

Probably a good idea.

