Last night, country legend Travis Tritt tweeted that he is removing Anheuser-Busch products from his hospitality rider:

This is, of course, out of disappointment and disgust for Bud Light’s drooling over trans activist, influencer, and sexist caricature of a woman Dylan Mulvaney.

Well, for what it’s worth, Resistance Blunder Twin Brian Krassenstein thinks Tritt is super-duper lame for calling out Anheuser-Busch for enabling someone who became famous for making a mockery of women. Tritt’s actually taking a stand for real women. Not so long ago, that was something to be admired, no?

Anyway, apparently Krassenstein had gotten himself blocked by Tritt a while back and now, in light of Tritt’s announcement, he’s flexing — and hurting himself in the process:

You really need to see the full tweet in order to appreciate just how stupid it is:

OK, so where do we start with this? How about with the “LET’S CANCEL TRAVIS TRITT!” thing, since that’s probably the most obvious:

“We all have that same rights.” A lyricist, Brian is not.

Also, Tritt isn’t canceling anyone. He’s not telling his followers to harass Anheuser-Busch or threaten them unless they cut ties with Mulvaney; he’s saying that he is choosing to no longer consume their products because he can’t support what they stand for.

And also, el-oh-el at the idea that Brian Krassenstein could get Travis Tritt canceled. Who is Brian Krassenstein, again?

Brian Krassenstein is famous for making an absolute assclown of himself. Bragging that he’s never heard of a mainstream artist who’s literally been famous for several decades definitely isn’t the own he thinks it is.

Krassenstein should’ve just written that, because then we’d actually believe him.

Heh.

Is this the most public yet of Brian Krassenstein’s many humiliations? Not sure, but it’s gotta be pretty high up there.

***

