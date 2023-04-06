Last night, country legend Travis Tritt tweeted that he is removing Anheuser-Busch products from his hospitality rider:

I will be deleting all Anheuser-Busch products from my tour hospitality rider. I know many other artists who are doing the same. — Travis Tritt (@Travistritt) April 5, 2023

This is, of course, out of disappointment and disgust for Bud Light’s drooling over trans activist, influencer, and sexist caricature of a woman Dylan Mulvaney.

Other artists who are deleting Anheuser-Busch products from their hospitality rider might not say so in public for fear of being ridiculed and cancelled. I have no such fear. https://t.co/YgjO9P03tR — Travis Tritt (@Travistritt) April 6, 2023

In full disclosure, I was on a tour sponsored by Budweiser in the 90’s. That was when Anheuser-Busch was American owned. A great American company that later sold out to the Europeans and became unrecognizable to the American consumer. Such a shame. — Travis Tritt (@Travistritt) April 6, 2023

Well, for what it’s worth, Resistance Blunder Twin Brian Krassenstein thinks Tritt is super-duper lame for calling out Anheuser-Busch for enabling someone who became famous for making a mockery of women. Tritt’s actually taking a stand for real women. Not so long ago, that was something to be admired, no?

Anyway, apparently Krassenstein had gotten himself blocked by Tritt a while back and now, in light of Tritt’s announcement, he’s flexing — and hurting himself in the process:

BREAKING: Country music singer, who I NEVER heard of in my life, Travis Tritt, has dropped all Anheuser-Busch products from his tour after Bud Light's Dylan Mulvaney campaign. I am proud to have been blocked by Travis before I even made this post criticizing his bigotry.… pic.twitter.com/x5ZXHnPmxb — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) April 6, 2023

You really need to see the full tweet in order to appreciate just how stupid it is:

OK, so where do we start with this? How about with the “LET’S CANCEL TRAVIS TRITT!” thing, since that’s probably the most obvious:

Good old Brian out here trying to take free speech away one paid tweet at a time. — 🎮 GeebZGames 🎮 (@InkbyDennis) April 6, 2023

Nope, he has the right to say whatever he wants and cancel whoever he wishes, just like we have that same rights. — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) April 6, 2023

“We all have that same rights.” A lyricist, Brian is not.

Also, Tritt isn’t canceling anyone. He’s not telling his followers to harass Anheuser-Busch or threaten them unless they cut ties with Mulvaney; he’s saying that he is choosing to no longer consume their products because he can’t support what they stand for.

And also, el-oh-el at the idea that Brian Krassenstein could get Travis Tritt canceled. Who is Brian Krassenstein, again?

I hate country music, but I’m from Georgia. I’m telling you rn Travis Tritt is a bigger deal than you are letting on rn. So, is Kid Rock. I just wanted to make sure you knew that. No argument here – you just need to know – he is actually a legend within that culture. — Blain Steely (@blainsteely) April 6, 2023

Don't lie; everyone knows who Travis Tritt is. I don't even listen to his music and I know who he is. Stop trying to act cool. — MRS. MASSACRE (@Missus_Massacre) April 6, 2023

Travis Tritt is a county music legend. I had never heard of you before joining Twitter and I still don’t know what you do. 🤡 — Kristen (@Kriscilicious) April 6, 2023

Brian Krassenstein is famous for making an absolute assclown of himself. Bragging that he’s never heard of a mainstream artist who’s literally been famous for several decades definitely isn’t the own he thinks it is.

Krassenstein should’ve just written that, because then we’d actually believe him.

I can almost believe you never heard of him….you are still waiting for wham to replace George Micheal for the come back tour — chris fullen (@chrisfullen2) April 6, 2023

Heh.

Is this the most public yet of Brian Krassenstein’s many humiliations? Not sure, but it’s gotta be pretty high up there.

Let me fix this for ya…

BREAKING: Country music legend who everybody has heard of blocks lefty Twitter shill nobody has heard of. — Five Times August (@FiveTimesAugust) April 6, 2023

