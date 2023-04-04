To say that Nancy Pelosi has never been worthy of our respect would be a lie. There was that time she stood up to the Chinese government — and the Biden administration — and went to Taiwan, where she reaffirmed America’s full support for the Taiwanese people and their freedom. There was that one time.

So, we can’t technically say that she’s never said something good. What we can do is continue to call her out for all the horrible stuff she says.

Like this, for example:

Nancy Pelosi: "Do you know some…wonderful, well-educated people…then BOOM, they're way on the other side of our democracy…Why, because they don't wanna pay more taxes?" So, anyone who changes their ideological views does it because they want don't want to pay higher taxes?… pic.twitter.com/2UwZHpl5xv — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 4, 2023

Transcript:

“I mean, do you know some really wonderful people, well educated, maybe even some of them in this excellent institution, who are great, they’re successful, nice people, and all that? And then boom, they’re way on the other side of our democracy in our own country. Why? Because they don’t wanna pay more taxes?”

First of all, Nancy Pelosi is talking to Hillary Clinton, who doesn’t know any really wonderful people who are great, nice people.

And second of all, Nancy Pelosi can go right ahead and shove it. She’s sitting right there suggesting that people who don’t want to fork even more of their hard-earned money over to the federal government are effectively traitors to American democracy.

“People who don’t want to give the government more of their hard earned money are way on the other side of our democracy” Just amazing. https://t.co/nM77ZlKshk — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) April 4, 2023

Just offensive and stupid and wrong.

And never a word about cutting government spending and waste. — Jonas Cord 🇺🇸 (@JonasCord1961) April 4, 2023

And never a word about her own highly problematic finances.

Says the woman who made millions with her husband using her political intel to perform insider trading. @DNC @GOP @SpeakerPelosi — TownsleyBoy (@TownsleyBoy) April 4, 2023

Maybe I’d feel differently if I was a insider trading multi millionaire like you. You give up yours first, then we can talk. https://t.co/RTtZfWrMhL — Some Welder 🇺🇸 (@SomeWelder) April 4, 2023

***

Related:

President Trump wants to fund jobs and infrastructure in a Phase 4 stimulus while Nancy Pelosi looks to give millionaires a huge tax cut

***

Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!