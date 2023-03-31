WaPo opinion piece on ‘anti-trans horror’ sounds an awful lot like an argument for ‘more Nashvilles’

The Washington Post have really covered themselves in glory this week over the murder of six people at Covenant School in Nashville by a crazed trans man with a history of mental illness and a manifesto. In case you missed it:

Well, here’s another one to add to the garbage pile:

Opinion by Greg Sargent and Paul Waldman: Kentucky’s new anti-trans horror signals a need for blue-state havens https://t.co/KRbeb6nkLW — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) March 31, 2023

Ah.

How about a haven for 9-yr-old Christian kids? — Matt Philbin (@Mattphilbin) March 31, 2023

Nope, sorry!

Greg Sargent and Paul Waldman write:

This week, the GOP-controlled state legislature in Kentucky overrode the veto of Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear to pass extraordinarily onerous restrictions on trans care. Starting this summer, hormone therapy and puberty blockers for trans youths — which doctors say create developmental “pauses” — will be illegal, as will gender-assignment surgery.

Any so-called doctor who says that hormone therapy and puberty blockers just “create developmental ‘pauses'” should immediately have his or her medical license permanently suspended.

Continuing:

Parents in Kentucky who want to initiate such care for their children will not be able to find it. And in cases where gender-affirming care is underway, doctors will have to end it (with limited exceptions), under penalty of losing their licenses.

Sargent and Waldman want to make it clear in no uncertain terms that parents should be afraid to raise their kids in red states. One more excerpt: This emerging geography of cruelty is already visible. Doctors in states facing bans are reporting a reluctance to treat new patients. Families are contemplating moving out of state to maintain their kids’ gender-affirming care, care that is endorsed by major medical organizations.

The drumbeat of abortion horror stories last year — the 10-year-old rape victim who had to travel for an abortion, the woman who almost died from sepsis because she couldn’t get the procedure — had surprising emotional force. They surely persuaded many Americans to see the gravity of taking away abortion rights in a jarring new light.

Yes, we remember what happened when those “abortion horror stories” took off: domestic terrorists vandalized and threatened violence against crisis pregnancy centers. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh was targeted by a would-be assassin.

Weirdly, neither Sargent or Waldman thought any of that was worth mentioning. Maybe because they supported it, because it was all done in the name of the right, i.e. Left, cause.

And based on their piece, it’s pretty safe to assume that they’d support trans activists taking bold measures to prevent legislation designed to protect minors from “gender-affirming care.”

“Anti-trans horror” Again, they’re not pausing at all to examine their rhetoric. They want more Nashvilles. https://t.co/5xtKkDp1DK — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) March 31, 2023

It certainly sounds like that’s what they want, doesn’t it?

Stop with this wording, what's wrong with you? — squatchy (@mynameissquatch) March 31, 2023

Simple: they want more Nashvilles.

Look who's doing an incitement…… — Lesley Stover (@lesley_stover) March 31, 2023

Not subtle at all.

More rhetoric to fan the flames of violence. The author should be held accountable when the inevitable violence against Christians happens as a result of his inflammatory and inciting framing of this discussion. — Completelywoke (@completelywoke) March 31, 2023

***

Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!