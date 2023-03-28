Yesterday, the Washington Post thought it would be good journalism to put a target on the backs of Tennessee GOP Rep. Andy Ogles and his family by tweeting out an article that featured a photo of the Ogleses posing with guns and suggesting that Ogles was lying when he said he was heartbroken by the deadly shooting at Covenant School.

WaPo deleted the tweet eventually but not before the allegedly damning photo was picked up by the likes of quality people like Shannon Watts and Ana Navarro:

And former Democratic senator turned NBC/MSNBC analyst Claire McCaskill:

Thanks, Claire.

She’d have to be capable of shame in order to do that.

Trending

If you guys can believe it, McCaskill actually managed to find a way to make herself look even worse:

Take a gander at this:

“Talk about a self own.” OK, then. Let’s talk about you, Claire, and how you just cemented your status as a garbage person.

Reread your comments, Claire.

The former U.S. Senator does know better; she just doesn’t care.

If she has even a shred of basic human decency left, she’ll be sickened by what she finds.

***

Related:

Claire McCaskill’s ‘not gonna be lectured on hypocrisy’ for enjoying Kurt Bardella’s vile swipe at Boebert

***

Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Andy OglesClaire McCaskillCovenant SchoolgunsNashville shootingthoughts and prayers