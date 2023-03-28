Yesterday, the Washington Post thought it would be good journalism to put a target on the backs of Tennessee GOP Rep. Andy Ogles and his family by tweeting out an article that featured a photo of the Ogleses posing with guns and suggesting that Ogles was lying when he said he was heartbroken by the deadly shooting at Covenant School.

WaPo deleted the tweet eventually but not before the allegedly damning photo was picked up by the likes of quality people like Shannon Watts and Ana Navarro:

And former Democratic senator turned NBC/MSNBC analyst Claire McCaskill:

This is the congressman who represents the school where the children were slaughtered this morning. I’m sure he will have thoughts and prayers. pic.twitter.com/LWV2h598F4 — Claire McCaskill (@clairecmc) March 27, 2023

Thanks, Claire.

It’s not too late to delete this and apologize — Lyndsey Fifield (@lyndseyfifield) March 28, 2023

She’d have to be capable of shame in order to do that.

You know exactly what you're doing, you disgusting person. You immediately sought to attack your opposition. — The Blue Collar Intellectual Podcast (Julian) (@acciard2022) March 27, 2023

Last I checked, none of those people shot anyone. When you would like to have a serious conversation about the mentally ill person who did, notify the rest of the adults. — Stacey (@ScotsFyre) March 28, 2023

You are below pond scum. — JWF (@JammieWF) March 28, 2023

He's better than you are, Claire. How do I know this? Because pretty much everyone is. — Boo (@IzaBooboo) March 28, 2023

If you guys can believe it, McCaskill actually managed to find a way to make herself look even worse:

Take a gander at this:

Make sure to attack people who haven’t shot anyone, instead of the person who did! That’s sure to change things! — Billy Gribbin (@BillyGribbin) March 27, 2023

Interesting that you think me posting HIS family Christmas picture is attacking him. That is literally all I did. Talk about a self own. — Claire McCaskill (@clairecmc) March 27, 2023

“Talk about a self own.” OK, then. Let’s talk about you, Claire, and how you just cemented your status as a garbage person.

Reread your own comments you dolt. — Gene Rackman (@Rack2882) March 28, 2023

Reread your comments, Claire.

That's disingenuous even for you, Claire. — Spring Is in View-sieQ 💐🍀🌷 (@SmoosieQ) March 28, 2023

That’s literally not what you did — commonsense (@commonsense258) March 28, 2023

Really? “That’s all you did?” “This is the congressman who represents the school where the children were slaughtered this morning. I’m sure he will have thoughts and prayers.” — The Doctor (@TennantRob) March 28, 2023

Linking his Christmas photo to this attack is what you did. Do not pretend otherwise, you tried to paint him as culpable. — Brad Slager: Buying Acceptance Speeches on eBay (@MartiniShark) March 28, 2023

That’s not ‘literally’ all you did. You made a snide remark about thoughts and prayers. You should own that. Also, maybe wait a bit before politicizing a tragedy? A former U.S. senator should know better. — Andrew Tavani (@andrewtavani) March 28, 2023

The former U.S. Senator does know better; she just doesn’t care.

Look inward at who you are as a person. — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) March 28, 2023

If she has even a shred of basic human decency left, she’ll be sickened by what she finds.

