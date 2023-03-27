As you’ve no doubt heard by now, there was a deadly shooting earlier today at Covenant School, a private Christian school, in Nashville, Tennessee, today. Current reports are that three children and three adults are dead, as well as the shooting suspect, who was reportedly female.

And, as expected, despite the fact that the bodies aren’t even cold yet and many details are still unknown, agenda-driven ghouls are already out in full force to capitalize on the shooting as an opportunity to push gun control.

And one of those agenda-driven ghouls decided to hijack a Nashville Police press conference, demonstrating once again that the victims of mass shootings are not actually at the top of gun control advocates’ minds:

Woah. A mother in Nashville just took over a live stream on Fox News to call out Republicans’ opposition to gun reform. (h/t @atrupar) pic.twitter.com/dup4zLtS7Y — No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) March 27, 2023

“A mother in Nashville.” Well, yes, she happens to be in Nashville right now, but she’s from Highland Park, Illinois. And we can only assume that she was just as eager to stand on the bodies of Highland Park shooting victims in order to reach the spotlight.

An anti-gun lobbyist just hijacked Nashville police's press conference on this morning's shooting at a private Christian school that left six dead. pic.twitter.com/cpfWU39mt2 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) March 27, 2023

Some people out there might try to tell you that this “mother in Nashville” was just being passionate in her grief for the victims. That she’s speaking on behalf of parents everywhere who are concerned that their children will be shot to death at school.

Those people are either lying to you or fooling themselves.

Wow. This needs to be shared over and over. https://t.co/vWM4fq8bOf — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) March 27, 2023

We agree that it needs to be shared, in the sense that as many people as possible need to know what’s actually motivating the “mother in Nashville.” It’s nothing noble. Just pure, unadulterated selfishness and a desperate craving for attention:

The lady who hijacked the presser then went on CNN and said she was vacationing in the area when she decided to go to the sight of the shooting. She also decided to make assumptions about whether the gun was purchased legally or safely locked up. pic.twitter.com/HYTOmZU5fZ — Greg Price (@greg_price11) March 27, 2023

Figures that CNN would only be too happy to indulge her. Just gross.

CNN fawns over a woman who was "on vacation" in Nashville from Highland Park, IL (where there was a shooting in on July 4, 2022) & drove over to Covenant School to make unsubstantiated claims about the shooting that's left 6 victims dead. CNN touts her as a 2x survivor. 👖 on 🔥 pic.twitter.com/IeKreVF67P — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) March 27, 2023

Shame on her and on CNN.

Now its not a matter of how long it will take for politicians will politise tragic events like this, Now it get politised on the location before bodies are cold. Disgusting #Nashville — Stevo1962 (@stevo1962) March 27, 2023

Disgusting is right. And also extremely sketchy:

Visiting her sister in law? Or someone she met lobbying? 💅🏼 — JENNA (@jennafisher74) March 27, 2023

I thought she was visiting her sister-in-law… NOW it's changed to she met her online through similar interests? — RAW (@RAWONE420) March 27, 2023

When she hijacked the presser, she said she was there visiting her sister-in-law. But in her interview with CNN, she said she was in town to meet up in person with a fellow gun control activist she’d met online.

This lady is very sus — PatriotGames (@PatriotTxLady) March 27, 2023

It feels like she’s acting, am I out of pocket here ? — David hammerich (@DavidHammerich_) March 27, 2023

At best, she seems extremely insincere.

And there’s probably a good amount of evidence to support our impression of her:

Weird. She's not too far from Chicago. Never seen her out in front of the cameras at any of the daily mass shooting that happen in her area. https://t.co/jtk5PXH31l — RBe (@RBPundit) March 27, 2023

