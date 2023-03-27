Everyone’s favorite keeper of tabs on the Republican Party Aaron Rupar posted a video of GOP Sen. Ron Johnson’s recent appearance on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures” with Maria Bartiromo, where they discussed Russia’s ongoing war on Ukraine:

Moscow Ron Johnson argues that the US should've just let Russia have Ukraine pic.twitter.com/k6AtZljirQ — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 26, 2023

And when everyone’s favorite Resistance crusader Alexander Vindman finally got around to watching the clip, he couldn’t help but offer up his two cents on the situation, what with being an expert on the region and all:

I remember when I was Director of European Affairs & @RonJohnsonWI @SenRonJohnson berated me at @ZelenskyyUa inauguration for not doing more to help Ukraine. But that was before he spent the Fourth of July in Moscow. https://t.co/TQQiLBiUsk — Alexander S. Vindman (@AVindman) March 26, 2023

Wow. Alexander Vindman 1, Ron Johnson 0!

Really? Good historical fact check. — Dana Lewis (@Danaslewis) March 27, 2023

Well, it’s certainly a historical fact-check. But is it a good historical fact-check?

For the answer to that question, we go to to Washington Free Beacon investigative reporter Chuck Ross, who — unlike Alexander Vindman, evidently — has been paying some attention to the chronology of events over the past several years:

Cool story, but Johnson went to Moscow in July 2018. Zelensky wasn’t inaugurated until 2019. https://t.co/sIn1fNl4fE — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) March 27, 2023

Let’s check the record books … Volodymyr Zelenskyy was inaugurated as President of Ukraine on May 20, 2019. And Ron Johnson visited Moscow in July of 2018.

And that would mean that Vindman’s implication that Vladimir Putin persuaded Johnson to turn his back on Ukraine is, well, on rather dubious ground.

There you go again blowing up Vindman's fairy tales with the facts. 🤣 — America, Amen. Tim Sumner 🇺🇸 (@SgtTim911) March 27, 2023

Color us shocked that Vindman’s forgetfulness/willful deception would advance a convenient Democratic narrative.

Not that the Democrats are bothered by any of that, of course.

These left has learned that they can lie and lie and lie and their team will pick it up and run with it like it’s gospel. — stephen parker (@sjboilers2) March 27, 2023

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!