Everyone’s favorite keeper of tabs on the Republican Party Aaron Rupar posted a video of GOP Sen. Ron Johnson’s recent appearance on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures” with Maria Bartiromo, where they discussed Russia’s ongoing war on Ukraine:

And when everyone’s favorite Resistance crusader Alexander Vindman finally got around to watching the clip, he couldn’t help but offer up his two cents on the situation, what with being an expert on the region and all:

Wow. Alexander Vindman 1, Ron Johnson 0!

Well, it’s certainly a historical fact-check. But is it a good historical fact-check?

For the answer to that question, we go to to Washington Free Beacon investigative reporter Chuck Ross, who — unlike Alexander Vindman, evidently — has been paying some attention to the chronology of events over the past several years:

Let’s check the record books … Volodymyr Zelenskyy was inaugurated as President of Ukraine on May 20, 2019. And Ron Johnson visited Moscow in July of 2018.

And that would mean that Vindman’s implication that Vladimir Putin persuaded Johnson to turn his back on Ukraine is, well, on rather dubious ground.

Color us shocked that Vindman’s forgetfulness/willful deception would advance a convenient Democratic narrative.

Not that the Democrats are bothered by any of that, of course.

