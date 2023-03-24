Throughout the Trump years, we heard a lot from the media about incitement. Every time Donald Trump opened his mouth or sent a mean tweet, it was incitement.

That was silly, of course. Crying “incitement” was just an excuse to blame Trump for all the ills in the country and in the world (remember that Democratic politicians calling for protesters to take to the streets and subsequently defending violent and deadly riots — with the media’s help, of course — wasn’t incitement; just calls for “justice”).

But then January 6 happened, and some of the things Trump said started to receive more scrutiny, even among conservatives. To be clear, this post isn’t contending that January 6 was worse than 9/11 or the worst attack on U.S. soil, because those takes were and still are insane and stupid. But it’s important to be able to recognize when Donald Trump is winking at people who are just waiting for an excuse to get violent.

And that’s what he’s doing now:

Ummm.

Is he threatening the judge here? pic.twitter.com/nlrPceLuVW — George Wept (@GeorgeWept) March 24, 2023

“Potential death & destruction in such a false charge could be catastrophic for our country?” Suggesting that anyone who comes after him is “a degenerate psychopath that truely [sic] hates the USA”? Sounds like he’s threatening Alvin Bragg. Sounds like he’s threatening a lot of people.

And there’s really no other way to interpret it.

Potential death and destruction? He continued to step on the rake…wow. 😯🤦🏻‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/W8dXZmG6qP — Rocky (@wavechaser2024) March 24, 2023

Trump’s supporters who haven’t pledged their undying loyalty to him need to recognize this for what it is: unhinged, violent rhetoric. The ravings of a delusional narcissist who would sooner burn it all down than admit defeat.

This is insane. On J6 he said be peaceful and patriotic and was still accused of stoking death and destruction. Why is he using that phrase this time??? It’s one of several reasons, all unacceptable. — SamanthaM (@Sammy6170) March 24, 2023

And — in the words of the man himself — a degenerate psychopath.

Trump: “Protest, Protest, Protest!” Media: “He’s creating the conditions for another January 6th!” Cons: “No, he’s not!” Trump: “If I’m indicted the protests will cause death and destruction!” Media: “See!” He will always saw the limb out from under you. Always. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) March 24, 2023

He will always saw the limb out from under you. And then he’ll abandon you.

Continuing to pretend he’s not openly stoking violence is not doable at this point. Remember, though, if you get arrested defending his honor, he’s not going to help you. He’s going to play golf and not give you a dime. So be stupid or don’t. https://t.co/DddjjD3Gpm — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) March 24, 2023

***

