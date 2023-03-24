We’ve learned so much from the Twitter Files — and all of it has been extremely disturbing at best. But it’s important to keep in mind that the Biden administration and Democrats didn’t just have designs on policing Twitter; they wanted control over all of social media. That means Meta, aka Facebook, and Meta’s private messaging app WhatsApp.

That’s right, the Biden administration wanted Meta to moderate content on a private messaging platform. David Zweig reveals what he stumbled across during his Twitter Files research:

There’s no Twitter thread as has become customary for the Twitter Files, so you’ll have to head over to Zweig’s Substack to get the full story (and the damning screenshots). But here’s a sneak preview:

As early as January 26, 2021, almost immediately after Biden took office, communications between the White House and Meta were underway regarding content moderation. Of specific concern was vaccine hesitancy and how Meta would combat this across its multiple platforms, including Facebook and Instagram. But amid the copious correspondence that I reviewed about those platforms, something jumped out at me: repeated queries about another Meta property, WhatsApp, a service designed for private messaging.

Questioning Meta executives about what actions could be taken on a service that people use specifically for private communications is a striking departure from other efforts.

In multiple emails, as early as March 2021, Rob Flaherty, the Biden White House’s Director of Digital Strategy, pressed Meta executives to tell him what interventions the company had taken on WhatsApp.

Flaherty wanted to know what they were doing to reduce harm on the messaging app. Seemingly dissatisfied with earlier explanations, on March 22, 2021, he wrote, “If you can’t see the message, I’m genuinely curious—how do you know what kinds of messages you’ve cut down on?”

As if it’s any of the White House’s business what people are privately messaging each other about. Guys, this is insane.

The “most pro-censorship administration in modern history” race appears to be one that the Biden administration is hellbent on winning.

More from Zweig:

The exchanges about WhatsApp are arresting not because of what Meta ultimately did or did not do on the platform—since the company’s options for intervention appear to be limited—but because efforts to moderate content on a private messaging service was a continued interest for a White House official at all.

It’s only a small comfort to know that the Biden administration ultimately couldn’t get Meta to do what they wanted to do. Because the fact is, the administration was still asking. Pushing. They were encouraging censorship. Their goal was to conceal information from the public in order to preserve their preferred narrative.

And if that doesn’t scare the bejesus out of you, you’re doing it very, very wrong.

