Yesterday evening, the Real Journalists™ at the Associated Press sent out this tweet about Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who, despite not having announced his intent to run for the GOP presidential nomination in 2024, is at the top of the media’s hit list:

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis plans to expand the controversial "Don't Say Gay" law ahead of his expected 2024 presidential run. The proposal bans lessons on sexual orientation and gender identity in all grades and is scheduled for a vote next month. https://t.co/cppeGEwASa pic.twitter.com/B7eeObEZ3l — The Associated Press (@AP) March 22, 2023

More from the AP:

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis ′ administration is moving to forbid classroom instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in all grades, expanding the controversial law critics call “Don’t Say Gay” as the Republican governor continues to focus on cultural issues ahead of his expected presidential run. … DeSantis has leaned heavily into cultural divides on his path to an anticipated White House bid, with the Republican aggressively pursuing a conservative agenda that targets what he calls the insertion of inappropriate subjects in schools. … Last year’s Parental Rights in Education Act drew widespread backlash nationally, with critics saying it marginalizes LGBTQ people and their presence in society. President Joe Biden called it “hateful.”

Notice that you have to actually click on the AP’s article to see that “Don’t Say Gay” is not the actual name of the bill. Looking at the tweet alone — which is what most people will do — won’t tell you that at all. And even if you are one of the few who decide to read the article, what you’ll find when you click the link is a hit piece on Ron DeSantis disguised as a news article.

But hey, who cares? Because it looks like the AP’s “reporting” had the desired effect on the desired people:

Is that you, Donald?

You wanna talk about a**holes, buddy? Then let’s talk about the AP. Because if you read that tweet and can’t see that they’re the ones who look like the a**holes, then you have absolutely no business spouting off about Ron DeSantis.

Yeah, the AP’s tweet is absolutely perfect fodder for Community Notes, isn’t it?

The 'controversial "Don't Say Gay" law' does not exist. — J.G. Petruna (@jgpetruna) March 23, 2023

Putting quotation marks around, don’t say gay doesn’t make it any less disingenuous of you — Richard Intruder (@RichardIntruder) March 22, 2023

"Don't Say The Law's Actual Name" — Just One Strawman (@JustOneStrawman) March 22, 2023

What’s the actual name of the bill? And what happened to “so-called Don’t Say Gay bill”? — Tony Mazur (@TonyMazur) March 22, 2023

There is no such law. Other than that, great tweet impartial journalists! — Brother Seamus (@WaynePelota) March 22, 2023

It's like if we all started to refer to Democratic Party as 'The Children's Genital Mutilation Party' and then that's just the way the news orgs refered to them in quotes all the time. — Mr. TheMoon (@andynagel) March 23, 2023

That’s not what the bill is called, nor are such words mentioned anywhere in the bill. So why is The AP blatantly taking sides in a political debate by outright adopting the misleading terminology of one side? — Joseph Gelman (@ifofgot) March 23, 2023

It's not a "Don't Say Gay" law you despicable excuses for journalism. — Dan Gainor (@dangainor) March 23, 2023

You tweeting a partisan nickname for a bill or law is why AP no longer even resembles news. Wonder how much in-kind this is worth to the DNC and Democrat candidates in FL. — ₿ Michelle Ray ₿ (@GaltsGirl) March 22, 2023

Where's the "so-called"? This is what the Florida law is officially known as? This is why Americans hold "journalists" in such low regard Activists parading as "news" reporters — Mike Moss (@_MikeMoss) March 23, 2023

