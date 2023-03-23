Yesterday evening, the Real Journalists™ at the Associated Press sent out this tweet about Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who, despite not having announced his intent to run for the GOP presidential nomination in 2024, is at the top of the media’s hit list:

More from the AP:

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis ′ administration is moving to forbid classroom instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in all grades, expanding the controversial law critics call “Don’t Say Gay” as the Republican governor continues to focus on cultural issues ahead of his expected presidential run.

DeSantis has leaned heavily into cultural divides on his path to an anticipated White House bid, with the Republican aggressively pursuing a conservative agenda that targets what he calls the insertion of inappropriate subjects in schools.

Last year’s Parental Rights in Education Act drew widespread backlash nationally, with critics saying it marginalizes LGBTQ people and their presence in society. President Joe Biden called it “hateful.”

Notice that you have to actually click on the AP’s article to see that “Don’t Say Gay” is not the actual name of the bill. Looking at the tweet alone — which is what most people will do — won’t tell you that at all. And even if you are one of the few who decide to read the article, what you’ll find when you click the link is a hit piece on Ron DeSantis disguised as a news article.

But hey, who cares? Because it looks like the AP’s “reporting” had the desired effect on the desired people:

Is that you, Donald?

You wanna talk about a**holes, buddy? Then let’s talk about the AP. Because if you read that tweet and can’t see that they’re the ones who look like the a**holes, then you have absolutely no business spouting off about Ron DeSantis.

Yeah, the AP’s tweet is absolutely perfect fodder for Community Notes, isn’t it?

As if the media would ever do that. They can’t talk smack about their overlords!

Can’t put a price on Real Journalism™.

