Earlier this week, world-renowned scientific journal Nature broke a massive scoop. Apparently their endorsement of Joe Biden for president in 2020 didn’t go over as well with the public as they thought it would:

We could’ve told them that would happen and we’re not even scientists! Crazy, right?

Anyway, in theory, at least, a scientific publication would be familiar with how cause and effect work and would understand that maybe getting involved in politics could have the effect of costing them a lot of people’s respect. But the geniuses at Nature apparently missed class the day cause and effect was taught:

And if Science editor in chief Holden Thorp’s take on Nature’s boneheadedness is any indication, we should be prepared for scientific publications to lean into politics even harder:

Trending

Couldn’t the same be said for agenda-driven politicians and bureaucrats? Was Holden asleep for the last three years? Did he not see what Democrats did? What Anthony Fauci did?

Holden Thorp, an alleged Man of Science™, thinks that the public should not have access to scientific data if that data doesn’t support a left-wing agenda. He thinks the public shouldn’t be allowed to form opinions based on scientific data that doesn’t support a left-wing agenda.

If we go back through the history of science, we’ll come across quite a few individuals whose opinions on scientific matters were politically unpopular but were ultimately proven correct.

So how much does Thorp love science, really?

How about that.

***

Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Climate changegovernmentHolden ThorpNatureOpinionspoliticsscience