Earlier this week, world-renowned scientific journal Nature broke a massive scoop. Apparently their endorsement of Joe Biden for president in 2020 didn’t go over as well with the public as they thought it would:

In 2020, Nature endorsed Joe Biden in the US presidential election. A survey finds that viewing the endorsement did not change people’s views of the candidates, but caused some to lose confidence in Nature and in US scientists generally https://t.co/lvrgXmsrl5 — nature (@Nature) March 20, 2023

We could’ve told them that would happen and we’re not even scientists! Crazy, right?

Anyway, in theory, at least, a scientific publication would be familiar with how cause and effect work and would understand that maybe getting involved in politics could have the effect of costing them a lot of people’s respect. But the geniuses at Nature apparently missed class the day cause and effect was taught:

And if Science editor in chief Holden Thorp’s take on Nature’s boneheadedness is any indication, we should be prepared for scientific publications to lean into politics even harder:

In light of @Nature's excellent editorial about why it makes sense to comment on politics (all the way, in their case, to making an endorsement), this is the Pew finding that is most relevant. Following the admonition to stick to science is conceding 1/n pic.twitter.com/1jcwWSsBDs — Holden Thorp, Science EIC (@hholdenthorp) March 21, 2023

the idea that scientists can be sidelined in policy decisions. "Stick to science" infantilizes scientists and tells us to sit at the kids table and let the adults decide. We must fight back. Here's the editorial: 2/n https://t.co/mXpP8BTAjO — Holden Thorp, Science EIC (@hholdenthorp) March 21, 2023

Sure, if you ask if folks in the public if they lose faith in science if journals venture into politics, many will say yes. But they don't actually want science, they want scientific information they can use as they see fit. 3/n @Magda_Skipper @laurahelmuth @KBibbinsDomingo — Holden Thorp, Science EIC (@hholdenthorp) March 21, 2023

Couldn’t the same be said for agenda-driven politicians and bureaucrats? Was Holden asleep for the last three years? Did he not see what Democrats did? What Anthony Fauci did?

This gives people the permission to say things like "climate change may be real, but I don't think we should have government regulation to deal with it," which is unacceptable. We can't concede that by letting people pick and choose. Good for @Magda_Skipper for speaking out. — Holden Thorp, Science EIC (@hholdenthorp) March 21, 2023

Holden Thorp, an alleged Man of Science™, thinks that the public should not have access to scientific data if that data doesn’t support a left-wing agenda. He thinks the public shouldn’t be allowed to form opinions based on scientific data that doesn’t support a left-wing agenda.

If we go back through the history of science, we’ll come across quite a few individuals whose opinions on scientific matters were politically unpopular but were ultimately proven correct.

So how much does Thorp love science, really?

Oh no, we can't let the people have permission to say things you don't like, this is a travesty! — Damin Toell (@damintoell) March 22, 2023

Oh, is it unacceptable? You refuse to accept it? How about that. — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) March 22, 2023

How about that.

Accepting climate change and not wanting government intervention, or a wanting a particular government intervention but not others, is perfectly legitimate. Using the remaining good will toward science to further your own policy preferences is not. — Area Man (@lheal) March 22, 2023

You are saying that a reasonable political opinion that differs from your own should not be allowed to be expressed. That is repugnant, but unlike you, I defend your right to say such things even if they are terrible ideas. — Perry E. Metzger (@perrymetzger) March 22, 2023

***

Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!