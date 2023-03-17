So, *not* Russian disinfo? Hunter Biden’s legal team basically just confirmed that it was his laptop

Well, well, well … how the turntables.

It seems that Hunter Biden has decided after all this time that his next power move is to countersue the guy who owned the repair shop where The Smartest Guy Joe Biden Knows dropped off his laptop and never came back for it (or paid for the repair). Go figure!

Breaking news: Hunter Biden countersues computer repair shop owner who had laptop with provocative data and images, alleging invasion of privacy https://t.co/K1uYMHmjWC — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) March 17, 2023

President Biden’s son filed the countersuit in U.S. District Court in Delaware, saying John Paul Mac Isaac had no legal right to copy and distribute private information. https://t.co/ytUo5x4Tpf — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) March 17, 2023

More from the Washington Post:

The 42-page filing goes into significant detail on the ways Hunter Biden’s data became public, a development that propelled it into the maelstrom of the last presidential campaign and, since January, to the center of a Republican-led congressional investigation of the president’s son. … “As a result of Mac Isaac’s unlawful agreement and his conspiracy with others, Mr. Biden’s personal data was made available to third parties and then ultimately to the public at large, which is highly offensive, causing harm to Mr. Biden and his reputation,” the suit states. “The object of invading Mr. Biden’s privacy and disseminating his data was not for any legitimate purpose but to cause harm and embarrassment to Mr. Biden.”

The move is a response to a suit filed by Mac Isaac himself last year and has amended several times since, alleging that Hunter Biden had defamed him by saying he had illegally accessed the data — when in fact, Mac Isaac contends, the laptop became his property when it was abandoned in his shop. The repairman’s suit also targeted CNN, Politico, the Biden campaign and Rep. Adam B. Schiff (R-Calif.).

The action comes at a sensitive time with House Republicans ramping up their investigation of Hunter Biden and the president nearing a likely announcement on a reelection bid. https://t.co/ytUo5x4Tpf — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) March 17, 2023

To be fair, when is it not a sensitive time for Joe Biden and his family?

And an even bigger question than that: What will Team Biden’s move be now that Hunter Biden has just confirmed beyond a shadow of a doubt that the laptop belonged to him?

So, now you're saying, that the laptop is real. — Tomislav Naletilić (@Tomislav_Rus) March 17, 2023

I'm so confused I thought the laptop was Russian disinformation? The laptop is actually real!?! 😲 — Rivers (@cajunphried) March 17, 2023

It’s real, and it’s spectacular.

So absolute confirmation that the laptop is his✅. — Kelkat☘️ (@Tweetytweeter63) March 17, 2023

🚨 Hunter Biden and his legal team are admitting the laptop is his and is real (1/xx) https://t.co/vvW9mredLE — Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) March 17, 2023

Hunter Biden just sued the Delaware repair shop where he left his laptop for invasion of privacy and distributing his data. The obvious premise is that the laptop was real and it came from that store – the exact opposite of what all corporate media claimed for the 2020 election: https://t.co/eL92l3QDuN — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) March 17, 2023

Ah, yes. Who could forget this Great Moment in Journalism from NPR?

NPR’s statement may have been about what NPR was doing, but it effectively applied to the mainstream media in general. As well as Twitter, of course.

Why aren't you Washington Post journalists going crazy with anger over the fact that Hunter Biden has effectively admitted that the regime story that you all stood behind was a complete lie from top to bottom? https://t.co/IEhajeIhVa — Hector Drummond (@hector_drummond) March 17, 2023

Because the MSM are mouthpieces for the Democratic Party.

The MSM’s willingness to suppress the story and brand it as part of a disinformation campaign played a significant role — arguably the biggest role — in enabling Joe Biden’s blatant corruption. With the MSM’s full cooperation, Joe Biden was empowered to continue lying to the American people and, as Mollie Hemingway points out, ultimately jeopardizing our national security:

Remember when Joe Biden said during a debate that his son's laptop wasn't real and was the product of a Russian operation? Knowingly lying for political gain about a nuclear power we'd soon be in a proxy war with is so risky and shows a lack of concern for our national security. https://t.co/9ff5Ayqu2K — Mollie (@MZHemingway) March 17, 2023

At the very least, we should be concerned about our national security when the intelligence community prioritizes covering for a Democratic administration over doing their jobs.

The media and the intelligence community said it wasn’t real. That it was Russian election interference. Institutions beyond repair. https://t.co/2n3X8iikRq — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) March 17, 2023

***

Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!