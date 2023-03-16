Until very recently, we were unfamiliar with tweeter @CRShort81. And what a shame that is. Apparently we’ve been missing out on all kinds of quality content. Just look at his Twitter bio!

He must’ve run out of space for his preferred pronouns.

Anyhoo, yesterday, Ryan decided to share a text conversation between himself and his Republican father:

So, I’m having to send that email that so many of us LGBTQ+ are sending—parents, vote GOP or keep your son. They’re in denial about anti-queer, anti-trans legislation in the USA. Credible news links to bolster my email welcome! pic.twitter.com/hl0JIkRnKA — Ryan 👨🏻 (@CRShort81) March 15, 2023

We’ll get to his email in a second.

This is emotionally extortion. As a member of the lgbt community we have to promote acceptance and respect for everyone orientation (not only sexual). — Tarot Readings by Sir Helder Amos 🔮🪬💖🏳️‍🌈✨ (@WeeklyTarot) March 15, 2023

@WeeklyTarot is correct in calling it emotional extortion. Of course, Ryan clearly disagrees, or at least he doesn’t see anything wrong with emotional extortion:

lolz — Ryan 👨🏻 (@CRShort81) March 15, 2023

Not sure what’s so funny here. Maybe the aforementioned email can shed some light on that.

Or maybe it’s even worse than the text conversation:

That “Love you” at the end is ironic, to say the least.

And ya know what really stings—all this buffoonery for less than 10% of the family. But then, that’s also the silver lining; we really truly are fighting a hyperminority. When we organize intersectionally, we win. — Ryan 👨🏻 (@CRShort81) March 15, 2023

Bless his bigoted, shriveled little heart. He actually thinks this is what winning looks like.

Guy who paints himself as a victim (and potential target of genocide) is the aggressor in this scenario. “Unhinged” is right.

Wokeness: Psychotic entitlement wearing virtue as a mask. https://t.co/DEpO8jtT3u — Mixy Pisa (@MixyPisa) March 16, 2023

You know, whatever negative responses you get will be viewed by you as confirmation that you are fully justified in writing this disgusting email to your family, because you are in a cult of gnosticism, and negative theology. The email you wrote is a dagger to the heart of your… https://t.co/NMGGCX8plC — Isaiah L. Carter (@IsaiahLCarter) March 16, 2023

I'm definitely rooting for the dad on this one. — Chris (@vox_wolf) March 16, 2023

Same here.

please never become someone who would do anything like this there is no cause worth this kind of behavior https://t.co/GLXyKkwCeH — eigenrobot (@eigenrobot) March 16, 2023

***

