In case you missed it, yesterday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis revoked the liquor license of the Hyatt Regency Miami over the venue hosting a sexually explicit drag show in late December.

#BREAKING: Gov. Ron DeSantis' administration is revoking the Hyatt Regency Miami's alcohol license for hosting a "sexually explicit show with children present" The venue hosted "A Drag Queen Christmas" on Dec. 27, 2022 — Florida’s Voice (@FLVoiceNews) March 14, 2023

BREAKING: Governor Ron DeSantis has permanently revoked the liquor license of the Miami Hyatt Regency for hosting a drag queen sex show while children were present. Not because of the drag queens. Because the drag queens were promoting sexual deviancy in front of kids. FACTS. — James Bradley (@JamesBradleyCA) March 14, 2023

More than a few liberals are using this as yet another example of Ron DeSantis’ growing fascism.

This is the type of thing that would drive conservatives absolutely crazy if it were done by a liberal Governor. If Gavin Newsom canceled the Hyatt's liquor license because they had an NRA conference, needless to say, they would lose their goddamn minds. https://t.co/ovYaj2J02y — Ben Yelin (@byelin) March 14, 2023

Well, we’d like to think that even liberal governors would be able to recognize that kids don’t belong anywhere near sexually explicit drag shows. But we suppose it depends on the governor.

Anyway, if you’re interested in the details of what happened, you can check out the brief:

For those concerned taking the liquor license of a Miami hotel accused of allowing minors in a sexually explicit holiday show, here is the entire brief. It’s clearly explained. Fascism isn’t enforcing the rules of a liquor license. pic.twitter.com/FudpW75n7Q — Just Mindy 🐊 (@just_mindy) March 15, 2023

And if you’re SCOTUS, law, and politics journalist Chris Geidner, when you check out the brief, this will be your takeaway:

We truly live in the stupidest timeline. Did Ron DeSantis not go to middle school? This is literally in the complaint to revoke the Hyatt Regency Miami's liquor license. pic.twitter.com/NeWKg9vEtf — Chris “Subscribe to Law Dork!” Geidner (@chrisgeidner) March 15, 2023

Here’s a screenshot, just in case it becomes necessary at some point:

Did Chris Geidner not go to middle school? Or any school at all? Because it would appear that the one living in the stupid timeline is him.

Wait. Did your TEACHERS say this stuff to you in middle school? Seriously??? — Pam D (@soirchick) March 15, 2023

I don't understand your middle school reference. — Tim Carney (@TPCarney) March 15, 2023

It sounds like what Chris is saying that because kids might hear dirty rhymes or jokes on the school playground, it’s no big deal if they hear sexually explicit language at a sexually explicit drag show. But that would mean that Chris is deranged.

PG-13 content, really. Heard much dirtier in middle school — Scott (@Strigori) March 15, 2023

It's not PG-13 content when the person singing is almost naked with a dildo in hand. — Aedwyne de León (@EMPDL) March 15, 2023

We thought that went without saying. Guess we were wrong.

Is the argument here that adults intentionally exposing kids to this sexual language is OK because kids also tell each other vulgar nursey rhymes? Really? https://t.co/QUJiHDi3TB — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) March 15, 2023

That is the argument Chris is making and it is appallingly sick. https://t.co/SNrCO1Vo8S — Write Girl Problems (@WriteGrlProbs) March 15, 2023

There’s really no way to interpret Geidner’s tweet in a way that makes Geidner look good.

This tweet existed in reality for 11 hours and then Mark Hemingway tweeted it and the past 30 minutes have been the fever swamps calling me a “groomer” and telling me to stay away from children. Cool cool. https://t.co/vbtqk5ac8e — Chris “Subscribe to Law Dork!” Geidner (@chrisgeidner) March 15, 2023

Oh, shut up, Chris. It’s not Mark Hemingway’s fault that you’re defending allowing ostensibly responsible adults to bring young children to sexually explicit drag shows, though we very much appreciate Mr. Hemingway bringing it to our attention. As many people as possible need to know that you’re the kind of person who would rationalize groomer-esque behavior to own the cons.

I asked Chris where he went to middle school and kids sang songs about dildos and nipples, but I didn't get a response. — LB (@beyondreasdoubt) March 15, 2023

I actually think Chris meant something, but it's baffling. The behavior is so indefensible, that I'm curious Chris's defense of it. — Tim Carney (@TPCarney) March 15, 2023

When you’re defending the indefensible, you’re officially done.

Umm…I don't know what middle school you attended, but there was no blatant grooming going on at my middle school, and I'm guessing none at DeSantis's. Are…are you okay? https://t.co/BJdlxBhChh — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) March 15, 2023

We’re dealing with adults exposing children to this. Not middle school shenanigans, you lawn flamingo. https://t.co/TP8racklKm — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) March 15, 2023

"Kids have sex with one another…why not adults and kids then?" — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) March 15, 2023

Chris advocates for grown men in thongs to sing and twerk about dicks and dildos in your children's faces https://t.co/afYTG5dH0t — Ahmed Al Assliken (@assliken) March 15, 2023

There is no excuse for this type of event. These events need to end. Children do not need to be exposed to this any more than they already are (amongst their peers). It’s one thing to have “playground banter”. It’s another to have it coming from a grown adult. Drag or not. — Tonigirl from the D. (@Tonigirlie) March 15, 2023

How can rational people believe adults pushing any level of sexuality on children is appropriate. When I see a discussion like this, I immediately believe this guy must worship at the church of Jared Fogle. https://t.co/SEsMOb7dCp — Vincent Parry, Redneck MBA. (@VincentParry2) March 15, 2023

