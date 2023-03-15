In case you missed it, yesterday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis revoked the liquor license of the Hyatt Regency Miami over the venue hosting a sexually explicit drag show in late December.

More than a few liberals are using this as yet another example of Ron DeSantis’ growing fascism.

Well, we’d like to think that even liberal governors would be able to recognize that kids don’t belong anywhere near sexually explicit drag shows. But we suppose it depends on the governor.

Anyway, if you’re interested in the details of what happened, you can check out the brief:

And if you’re SCOTUS, law, and politics journalist Chris Geidner, when you check out the brief, this will be your takeaway:

Here’s a screenshot, just in case it becomes necessary at some point:

Did Chris Geidner not go to middle school? Or any school at all? Because it would appear that the one living in the stupid timeline is him.

It sounds like what Chris is saying that because kids might hear dirty rhymes or jokes on the school playground, it’s no big deal if they hear sexually explicit language at a sexually explicit drag show. But that would mean that Chris is deranged.

We thought that went without saying. Guess we were wrong.

There’s really no way to interpret Geidner’s tweet in a way that makes Geidner look good.

Oh, shut up, Chris. It’s not Mark Hemingway’s fault that you’re defending allowing ostensibly responsible adults to bring young children to sexually explicit drag shows, though we very much appreciate Mr. Hemingway bringing it to our attention. As many people as possible need to know that you’re the kind of person who would rationalize groomer-esque behavior to own the cons.

When you’re defending the indefensible, you’re officially done.

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with an additional tweet, text, and a screenshot.

