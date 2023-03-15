As a general rule, celebrities’ political opinions aren’t really worth more than anyone else’s. That said, it’s absolutely fascinating to watch what happens to a celebrity when they say something that could be construed as even mildly pro-conservative or pro-Republican, or insufficiently anti-conservative or anti-Republican.

So we can’t help but be fascinated by what’s happening to retired USMNT player and current FOX Sports soccer analyst Alexi Lalas right now. Lalas saw this guy’s tweet about Trumpy nicknames for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis:

Which nickname is best? Ron DeSanctimonious, Meatball Ron or Ron Dishonest? — 𝐥𝐢𝐥 𝐛𝐮𝐫𝐭 ❽ (@Lilburt8) March 15, 2023

And respond as such:

It’s just one word. And a pretty innocuous one at that.

But man, it’s catching him a whole lotta nastiness. Here’s just a small sample:

Even I can’t defend you on this one 😂 — Andrew (@bassmonkey408) March 15, 2023

Fun way to find out you think I should be banned from public life, thanks man — Kim McCauley (@kimischilling) March 15, 2023

Interesting way to out yourself as a supporter of bigots. — James (@jamesblack1986) March 15, 2023

This is really disappointing. One thing is trying to be antagonistic as a pundit; another is to out yourself as a supporter of a bigot. I’m glad that we know now for sure. — Odette (@odettestone07) March 15, 2023

We certainly know that none of these people know what words mean but choose to continue using those words anyway.

I'm not surprised you are a fascist, but it's disappointing nonetheless — Jacksom (They/He) (@JDBigham99) March 15, 2023

Never took you for a fascist. Smh — Dallas 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇺🇲 (@Dallas_0224) March 15, 2023

Man you really are the worst.

This really confirms your level of assholery… — Daniel Marin (@dangermarin) March 15, 2023

Wow. I knew Alexi leaned right but didn’t know you were a fascist, bigoted, racist. — nyx79 🫧 (@NYX79) March 15, 2023

You're a human genital wart and I wish nothing but the worst for you, forever — Niles, Annoying (@narthuro) March 15, 2023

Geez, dude. Go back to bed or something.

Fortunately, Lalas seems to be taking the haters in stride:

AYFKM — Prairie Rose Clayton🥈 (@hoover_dam) March 15, 2023

That's not even close to how you spell it. — Alexi Lalas (@AlexiLalas) March 15, 2023

