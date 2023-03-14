If you’re David French, you’ll probably see absolutely nothing wrong or inappropriate about this. But if you’re one of those people who thinks that kids don’t belong at drag events, you might have a problem with it:

Four hours of drag-themed fun for families with kids. What better way is there to spend a Sunday?

There’s nothing inherently wrong with drag events … until children are involved. Because drag is ultimately about sexuality, and young kids have no business being immersed in a sexually charged environment. As people like Christopher Rufo and @LibsofTikTok’s Chaya Raichik have documented extensively, adults who put children in sexually charged environments are effectively guilty of child abuse. And anyone who condones and promotes that is guilty of aiding and abetting child abuse.

That’s exactly what New York Attorney General Letitia James’ office — with the cooperation and participation of numerous New York Democrats — is doing.

It’s really not.

