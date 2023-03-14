If you’re David French, you’ll probably see absolutely nothing wrong or inappropriate about this. But if you’re one of those people who thinks that kids don’t belong at drag events, you might have a problem with it:

The New York Attorney General is hosting a drag queen story hour for children pic.twitter.com/PwxkHew2e9 — Ashley St. Clair (@stclairashley) March 14, 2023

Sold out! yes this is real.. I looked up the image.. here: SMHhttps://t.co/46ygTlk7LN — Random XTreeMi⬛⬛ The Tuesday Schlub (@amwick2) March 14, 2023

Four hours of drag-themed fun for families with kids. What better way is there to spend a Sunday?

Grownups want to dress in drag? More power to them. But what is this fascination with wanting people to bring their kids to your drag show? — Judge Alex Ferrer (@judgealexferrer) March 14, 2023

There’s nothing inherently wrong with drag events … until children are involved. Because drag is ultimately about sexuality, and young kids have no business being immersed in a sexually charged environment. As people like Christopher Rufo and @LibsofTikTok’s Chaya Raichik have documented extensively, adults who put children in sexually charged environments are effectively guilty of child abuse. And anyone who condones and promotes that is guilty of aiding and abetting child abuse.

That’s exactly what New York Attorney General Letitia James’ office — with the cooperation and participation of numerous New York Democrats — is doing.

The "family-friendly" event will take place at the "Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual & Transgender Community Center" Your tax dollars are hard at work grooming kids! — Ashley St. Clair (@stclairashley) March 14, 2023

Why?? Why???? What is the purpose of government funded drag queens for children? To teach tolerance? BS. Drag is a profession, not a “type of person.” A profession where adult men do exaggerated female impersonations often scantily clad with sexual themes… This is not the way. https://t.co/zWkkt28unn — Matt Antar (@mantarnyc) March 14, 2023

It’s really not.

