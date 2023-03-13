Look: We get that some people out there get really excited about the Academy Awards. And that’s fine. Whatever. But there should be some kind of rule — even an unspoken one — that if you’re an ostensibly serious news outlet that’s covering the Oscars, you at least try to maintain some semblance of professionalism. If a memo ever did go out, it would appear that the Associated Press missed it by about a million miles:

Annnnd it’s gone. Oh well. Here’s a screenshot for you so you’ll always have something to remember it by:

Aside from the fact that the lady who is not Michelle Yeoh in that picture is also not Angela Bassett, is it Tweet Like a Trashy Romance Novelist Day at the AP or something?

What even is the AP’s tweet?

Actually, in the screenshot we posted above, you can see that the language in the tweet was also used at the beginning of the AP’s article. Here’s how the beginning of the article reads now:

Definitely less sexy than before.

Yeah, but they left it up for a really long time. Definitely long enough to get people’s attention.

NSFW!

Oh God … if this is what the AP is tweeting during the day, we can’t even begin to imagine how they’ll get after dark. We’d rather not imagine.

The last thing the AP needs right now is another hit to their credibility. Looks like it sucks to be them, then.

