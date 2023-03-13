Look: We get that some people out there get really excited about the Academy Awards. And that’s fine. Whatever. But there should be some kind of rule — even an unspoken one — that if you’re an ostensibly serious news outlet that’s covering the Oscars, you at least try to maintain some semblance of professionalism. If a memo ever did go out, it would appear that the Associated Press missed it by about a million miles:

Michelle Yeoh and Angela Bassett locked in a long embrace, their bare, muscle-bound arms wrapped around each other. https://t.co/FUHkWxgCOo — The Associated Press (@AP) March 13, 2023

Annnnd it’s gone. Oh well. Here’s a screenshot for you so you’ll always have something to remember it by:

Aside from the fact that the lady who is not Michelle Yeoh in that picture is also not Angela Bassett, is it Tweet Like a Trashy Romance Novelist Day at the AP or something?

What even is the AP’s tweet?

Actually, in the screenshot we posted above, you can see that the language in the tweet was also used at the beginning of the AP’s article. Here’s how the beginning of the article reads now:

Definitely less sexy than before.

The AP deleted the real one now pic.twitter.com/trsxq4G6Jw — Damin Toell (@damintoell) March 13, 2023

Yeah, but they left it up for a really long time. Definitely long enough to get people’s attention.

NSFW!

More On this reporter's fetish at 11 — Alex Gallagher 🇺🇦🇮🇪🇺🇲🇮🇹 (@thelethalvector) March 13, 2023

Oh God … if this is what the AP is tweeting during the day, we can’t even begin to imagine how they’ll get after dark. We’d rather not imagine.

Who wrote this headline and are they ok? https://t.co/Owy5sWEc9U — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) March 13, 2023

The last thing the AP needs right now is another hit to their credibility. Looks like it sucks to be them, then.

And you still can’t figure out why nobody takes the media seriously anymore? — Dustin Templeton (@dtempleton_smb) March 13, 2023

