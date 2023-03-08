Yesterday on “The View,” cohost Whoopi Goldberg said that “Tucker Carlson took a page from George Orwell’s ‘1984’” in showing previously unreleased footage from the January 6 riots at the Capitol:

Whoopi Goldberg on Tucker Carlson releasing never-before-seen Jan. 6 footage: "Tucker Carlson took a page from George Orwell's '1984' and told his viewers to reject the evidence of their eyes and ears." pic.twitter.com/GNcdXpEvep — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) March 7, 2023

And today, in what scientists call “a delightfully ironic but not-at-all surprising twist,” Whoopi argued that the First Amendment isn’t absolute and that lying “should be against the law”:

Whoopi Goldberg suggests that the government should shut down Fox News and prosecute everyone there for "recruiting" domestic terrorists.

And she also claims the First Amendment has limits: "[It] doesn't allow you to willingly lie."

Meanwhile, The View is a cesspool of misinfo. pic.twitter.com/7RkUjBWoZN — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) March 8, 2023

Whoopi thinks we need to get the Justice Department involved in cleaning up the public discourse:

Whoopi "hopes the DOJ" does something to Fox News. Sunny "hopes Merrick Garland is listening" to The View was legal advice.

The cast falsely claims ABC and Disney hold them to a high standard and would correct lies.

The View routinely lies about the GOP "erasing black history." pic.twitter.com/iXh1E7NjE2 — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) March 8, 2023

“The View” routinely lies about all sorts of stuff. Whoopi alone has been an active and willing participant in the spread of tons of misinformation and disinformation. Just look at the misinformation and disinformation she spread about the First Amendment today!

"It doesn't allow you to willingly lie." Yes, it does. It literally does.

All the evidence you need that Progressives are authoritarian is in their desire to police intentions. This is the path to Thoughtcrime. https://t.co/R8FhJbz2Rc — Abigail Burns (@RealAbigailB) March 8, 2023

Lol, it absolutely permits you to willingly lie. It's the only reason she still has a show. https://t.co/XcsGduCWBF — Miranda Veracruz de la Hoya Cardinal (@RW_Crank) March 8, 2023

Right? How many times have we busted “The View” for pushing lies, just in the past few months alone? And we’ve never called for them to be shut down. Last time we checked, dishonesty wasn’t against the law. Neither was stupidity, fortunately for “The View.”

They should change the name of the show to 'The Projection' https://t.co/HQGRBZnnz7 — Sarah (gif/jif) (@mamaswati) March 8, 2023

No kidding.

If the government is permitted to shut down TV shows for lying, I have an ironic twist for Whoopi. https://t.co/rnb1z5QfU0 — Boo (@IzaBooboo) March 8, 2023

Be careful what you wish for, Whoopi.

***

Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!