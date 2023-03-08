The Washington Post has a new “analysis” today that finds that a huge part of our public health system has been “defanged” by a nefarious network of conservatives and libertarians operating through the legislature and the legal system. Read all about it:

Conservative and libertarian forces have defanged much of the nation’s public health system through legislation and litigation as the world staggers into the fourth year of covid. https://t.co/ottyBzbrbu — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) March 8, 2023

Wow, you guys. This sounds pretty serious.

At least 30 states, nearly all led by Republican legislatures, have passed laws since 2020 that limit public health authority, according to a Washington Post analysis. https://t.co/N2xfZVdnRu — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) March 8, 2023

Health officials and governors in more than half the country are restricted from issuing mask mandates, school closures, and other protective measures or must seek permission from their legislatures before renewing emergency orders, the analysis showed. https://t.co/N2xfZVdnRu — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) March 8, 2023

The result, public health experts warn, is a battered patchwork system that makes it harder for leaders to protect the country from infectious diseases that do not care about red and blue state borders. https://t.co/lCKNquECvm — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) March 8, 2023

OK, there’s quite a bit to unpack here. Where should we start? How about with the obvious? “According to a Washington Post analysis” is often a dead giveaway that you’re in store for some BS. And, lo and behold, you are!

What is this “staggers into the fourth year of COVID” business?

😆😆😆 "staggers into a 4th year of covid" 😆😆😆 — Russell (@Patrickg777) March 8, 2023

". . . as the world staggers into the fourth year of #COVID"

Come on now.

That's a bit much, don't you think? pic.twitter.com/ijz882BjIO — Michele Blood (@BloodBrief) March 8, 2023

Are we really staggering? President Biden has confidently informed us that the pandemic is over (except for when he needs to be able to use the pandemic to justify vast executive overreach, of course). Most normal people seem to have gotten pretty comfortable with the prospect of living their lives again, and if they’re staggering over anything, it’s stuff like inflation and food shortages. But you go off, WaPo.

This is amazing. You guys are on another planet. https://t.co/SCbyt3fQ4a — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) March 8, 2023

Another authoritarian planet, that is.

Seriously, read the WaPo’s thread again and try to tell us you don’t get major “MOAR AUTHORITARIANISM” vibes. You can’t. You literally can’t. Because this “analysis” with its “experts” and whatnot effectively boils down to “unelected government bureaucrats need to bypass the legislatures and force people to wear masks, force schools to shut down, and force the public to abide by “‘protective measures.'” How can America survive without a vast government bureaucracy dictating what is and isn’t good for us?

Not the legislatures 😱 — D Block (@Dhmcgrath77) March 8, 2023

WaPo is evidently terrified of legislatures being in charge of passing laws. The CDC should be in charge of that! Damn that pesky Constitution …

“Media upset government agency is losing power” pic.twitter.com/oHX2hEkIvi — Mark The Shark (@MRaff57) March 8, 2023

Not just losing power, but losing their fangs.

Why would you want a government agency to have fangs? — ᵞⁱᵏᵉˢ (@TrueBeefSupreme) March 8, 2023

The idea that public health needs "fangs" is all the reason I need to oppose government involvement in healthcare. — Jay Bienvenu (@JayBienvenu) March 8, 2023

Right?

Good.

I think the public health system should have exactly zero fangs. — SaintStephenSays (@NewProtectorate) March 8, 2023

So should the Washington Post, come to think of it.

Bro, the Post is complaining that health officials won't have the power to forcibly quartine people and close schools in some states. Imagine being that addicted to medical fascism. https://t.co/ckaFs8gup2 pic.twitter.com/2XqWbPvD2a — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) March 8, 2023

The Post wants fascism https://t.co/ckaFs8gup2 — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) March 8, 2023

They really do, though.

***

Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!