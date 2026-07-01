JB Pritzker Makes Himself an Exception to Mamdani and Sanders' 'Billionaires Shouldn't Exist' Rule

Lately there's been a parade of Democrat politicians who have been trying to appease the ever-expanding socialist wing of their party in the hopes that the monster they've helped create will attack them last. Dems like Hakeem Jeffries are finding out the hard way that's not necessarily the case. We can also add Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker to the list, because if he thinks he'd be spared from lefties trying to loot his net worth if they get the opportunity he's quite mistaken.

Advertisement

You'll notice that not only did Pritzker try and explain why he's one of the "good" billionaires, he quickly tried to change the subject to Elon Musk. Watch, via @WesternLensman:

Bernie: There should not be billionaires.



Mamdani: I don’t think we should have billionaires.



Pritzker: That doesn't mean me! pic.twitter.com/7aHhbObFqJ — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 1, 2026

Well, Bernie, there shouldn't be socialists with three homes who made most of their money selling books about how capitalism is bad either, but here we are.

As for Pritzker, it's the usual hypocrisy that hopefully most voters see through in coming elections.

Correct. That is how Socialism and Communism work. Those that force it on everyone else never force it on themselves. https://t.co/ZVBneNlv84 — Behind the Curtain w/ Joe (@The_Mean_One20) July 1, 2026

Communist billionaires are good. All other billionaires are bad.

Did I get that right? — IT Nerd (@CoolieinVA2020) July 1, 2026

Pretty much!

*****

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic lunacy.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!