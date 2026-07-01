All Hell Broke Loose When Jamie Raskin Got Himself Caught
VIP
Lefties Praising Mamdani Leadership for 'Fixing Things' in NYC Are Leaving Out THIS...
Trek Tantrums: Wil Wheaton and George Takei Throw Hissy Fits Over The Rock...
Here's the WH's Submission for X Post Forever Unmatched (We KNEW Hillary Should...
Jonathan Turley Has a Short Reading Assignment for Media Putting Woke Spin on...
Need a Mirror? Hillary Clinton Trips Over ... Hillary Clinton In Post About...
Illinois Governor Who Said Biden Was Mentally Sharp Just Diagnosed Trump With Dementia
Bernie Sanders' 'Hottest Ever Summer' Rant About Fossil Fuels Sounded VERY Familiar (and...
Pramila Jayapal Is Very Upset That Parents of Children Murdered By Illegals Are...
Scott Jennings Calls Birthright Citizenship Ruling by SCOTUS an ‘Abomination’ That Benefit...
Dems Frame Their SCOTUS Birthright Citizenship Victory As a Hyper-Partisan Loss, Vow to...
NYC DSA Leader Won’t Condemn Darializa Avila Chevalier’s Post About Wiping Her Dirty...
Third Reich Rugrat: Middle School Yearbook Baby Photo Is Causing a ‘Führer’ in...
VIP
Ringleader of Pakistani Grooming Gang Stripped of Citizenship but Can't Be Deported

JB Pritzker Makes Himself an Exception to Mamdani and Sanders' 'Billionaires Shouldn't Exist' Rule

Doug P. | 3:08 PM on July 01, 2026
AP Photo/Mark Black

Lately there's been a parade of Democrat politicians who have been trying to appease the ever-expanding socialist wing of their party in the hopes that the monster they've helped create will attack them last. Dems like Hakeem Jeffries are finding out the hard way that's not necessarily the case. We can also add Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker to the list, because if he thinks he'd be spared from lefties trying to loot his net worth if they get the opportunity he's quite mistaken. 

Advertisement

You'll notice that not only did Pritzker try and explain why he's one of the "good" billionaires, he quickly tried to change the subject to Elon Musk. Watch, via @WesternLensman: 

Well, Bernie, there shouldn't be socialists with three homes who made most of their money selling books about how capitalism is bad either, but here we are.

As for Pritzker, it's the usual hypocrisy that hopefully most voters see through in coming elections. 

Pretty much!

*****

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic lunacy.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Trek Tantrums: Wil Wheaton and George Takei Throw Hissy Fits Over The Rock Not Being More Political
Grateful Calvin
Need a Mirror? Hillary Clinton Trips Over ... Hillary Clinton In Post About Trump's 'Corruption'
Grateful Calvin
Here's the WH's Submission for X Post Forever Unmatched (We KNEW Hillary Should Have Deleted This!)
Doug P.
Jonathan Turley Has a Short Reading Assignment for Media Putting Woke Spin on SCOTUS' Title IX Ruling
Doug P.
Pramila Jayapal Is Very Upset That Parents of Children Murdered By Illegals Are Wasting Her Time
Grateful Calvin
The Amish Clearly Do Not Want to Assimilate Into American Society, Yet the Right Doesn't Care
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Trek Tantrums: Wil Wheaton and George Takei Throw Hissy Fits Over The Rock Not Being More Political Grateful Calvin
Advertisement