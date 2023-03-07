Earlier, we told you about Ron DeSantis’ press secretary Bryan Griffin calling out the L.A. Times for pretending that he didn’t give them a response to their story about John Oliver’s recent anti-DeSantis rant. Griffin did, in fact, respond to their inquiry. And honestly, it’s not like they even deserved a response. Their article was basically all about how awesome and truth-bomb-y John Oliver is despite him not really knowing what the hell he’s talking about.

"DeSantis’ office did not immediately respond Monday to the Los Angeles Times’ request for comment." Yes, I did. Within an hour. Why wasn't my comment included in the article? @latimes @christicarras https://t.co/RO5b1ahgz3 pic.twitter.com/WI8bpCf3bu — Bryan Griffin (@BryanDGriffin) March 7, 2023

Aaaaaaanyway, it was really nice of Griffin to offer the L.A. Times a comment. And his comment was pretty much perfect. But for what it’s worth, Griffin’s colleague, DeSantis deputy press secretary Jeremy Redfern, apparently has a slightly different approach to inquiries from the press:

Dear diary, Today, I got an interview request from the Washington Post. pic.twitter.com/uyYCMGKeNZ — Jeremy Redfern (@JeremyRedfernFL) March 7, 2023

It’s just one little word, but it carries so much weight. Enough weight to leave a big dent in WaPo’s face.

Everyone please take note. This is how it's done. https://t.co/WZXgGzE2pe — RBe (@RBPundit) March 7, 2023

Not all heroes wear capes https://t.co/qlhguSkwCl — LaurieAnn 🧚🏻‍♂️💫 (@mooshakins) March 7, 2023

You love to see it.

Background, eh? That's where they lie even more than usual, right? — John Q. Public (@NetTaxpayer) March 7, 2023

That’s where they expect you to leak to them. — Jeremy Redfern (@JeremyRedfernFL) March 7, 2023

Nice try, WaPo.

***

Related:

Winning: Gov. Ron DeSantis’ deputy press secretary ‘slightly more embarrassing’ than Christina Pushaw

***

Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!