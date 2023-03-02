In case you missed it, College Park, Maryland, Mayor Patrick Wojahn has been arrested and charged with multiple counts of child pornography, less than 24 hours after resigning from office. It’s all over the news:

This guy sounds like seriously bad news. What else can WaPo tell us about him?

Name that party? But where’s the fun in that? Totally ruins the sense of mystery and surprise!

Narrator: There’s no mystery, and it’s no surprise that WaPo would leave a very important detail out of their headline. It’s also no surprise that WaPo wouldn’t be the only outlet to do so:

OK, but what’s Wojahn’s party?

Surely Twitter’s character limit wasn’t an issue.

Here’s a thread from an investigative reporter for NBC’s Washington affiliate:

Did anyone covering this story think Wojahn’s party affiliation was worth mentioning?

Will Darcy Spencer talk about it?

The article linked above doesn’t mention that Wojahn is a Democrat.

This guy is senior front page editor for HuffPost and he doesn’t seem curious about Wojahn’s party:

So weird how this sort of thing keeps happening when Democratic politicians get busted behaving badly.

To be clear, we’re not trying to suggest that sexual predation is politically motivated or has anything to do with political party. But our media need to decide if the public deserves to know the party affiliation of a politician who’s a sexual predator. And if the answer is yes, they have to apply the rules to Democrats and Republicans equally. Otherwise we’re just going to have to keep calling them out.

