In case you missed it, College Park, Maryland, Mayor Patrick Wojahn has been arrested and charged with multiple counts of child pornography, less than 24 hours after resigning from office. It’s all over the news:

The mayor of College Park, Md., was arrested Thursday morning and has been charged with 56 counts of possession and distribution of child pornography. https://t.co/WrzWEZGSKd — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) March 2, 2023

This guy sounds like seriously bad news. What else can WaPo tell us about him?

Name that party? But where’s the fun in that? Totally ruins the sense of mystery and surprise!

Narrator: There’s no mystery, and it’s no surprise that WaPo would leave a very important detail out of their headline. It’s also no surprise that WaPo wouldn’t be the only outlet to do so:

#BREAKING The Mayor of College Park, MD, Patrick Wojahn has been arrested on child porn charges and has resigned his post. pic.twitter.com/DhwPbZOOaT — Brad Bell (@Brad7News) March 2, 2023

According to sources the mayor’s college park home was searched several days ago. A man who answered the door at Wojahn’s home this morning declined comment. We’ll have more on @7NewsDC on this developing story. pic.twitter.com/1FSzB6qXXu — Brad Bell (@Brad7News) March 2, 2023

Now according to @PGPDNews the 47 year old Wojahn Wojahn is charged with 40 counts of possession of child exploitative material and 16 counts of distribution of child exploitative material. He is in the custody of the Department of Corrections. pic.twitter.com/oMHQ2nLdp9 — Brad Bell (@Brad7News) March 2, 2023

The City of College Park has now released Wojahn’s resignation letter: pic.twitter.com/5oSrTzMIKT — Brad Bell (@Brad7News) March 2, 2023

And the Coty of College Park has released its own statement on the resignation of Mayor Patrick Wojahn pic.twitter.com/ivJSvpov9j — Brad Bell (@Brad7News) March 2, 2023

OK, but what’s Wojahn’s party?

5 tweet thread and you couldn't bother to name his political party. Good Job bruh — kc2fargo (@kc2fargo) March 2, 2023

Surely Twitter’s character limit wasn’t an issue.

Brad, was he a DEMOCRAT? — Whatevs (@j035ich5pach) March 2, 2023

So @TheDemocrats very own. That's why it's not in the lede – #SoObvious — WesW (@_Wes) March 2, 2023

Here’s a thread from an investigative reporter for NBC’s Washington affiliate:

#Breaking: College Park Mayor Patrick Wojahn is being investigated for possession and distribution of child pornography after a search warrant was issued according to sources close to this investigation, he is now in police custody. pic.twitter.com/LyHfKjLA4D — Tracee Wilkins (@TraceeWilkins) March 2, 2023

#PGPD just confirmed charges, 56 counts of possession and distribution of child pornography. https://t.co/sVoa3n2kux — Tracee Wilkins (@TraceeWilkins) March 2, 2023

The city of College Park, Maryland has released a statement saying Wojahn resigned last night. pic.twitter.com/X6nFpvPPBf — Tracee Wilkins (@TraceeWilkins) March 2, 2023

Did anyone covering this story think Wojahn’s party affiliation was worth mentioning?

Will Darcy Spencer talk about it?

BREAKING: Mayor of College Park, Maryland arrested on child porn charges.@wusa9 pic.twitter.com/mEeCTbXGgY — Adam Longo (@adamlongoTV) March 2, 2023

OMG do you know how many of my former UMD students have interviewed him over the years?? Disgusting and disgraceful. — Adam Longo (@adamlongoTV) March 2, 2023

Mayor of College Park arrested, charged for over 50 counts of possession and distribution of child porn The mayor submitted his letter of resignation on Thursday, the same day of the arrest. https://t.co/URe33CFLNU — Adam Longo (@adamlongoTV) March 2, 2023

The article linked above doesn’t mention that Wojahn is a Democrat.

This guy is senior front page editor for HuffPost and he doesn’t seem curious about Wojahn’s party:

The mayor of College Park, Maryland, was arrested this morning on 56 counts of child pornography charges https://t.co/w7QXv7PyuE — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) March 2, 2023

So weird how this sort of thing keeps happening when Democratic politicians get busted behaving badly.

Zero mention in the entire story of his party affiliation when a Democrat mayor is arrested for child porn. Right there in the headline when it’s a “former Republican staffer.” pic.twitter.com/paC1rXzEJn — Greg Price (@greg_price11) March 2, 2023

To be clear, we’re not trying to suggest that sexual predation is politically motivated or has anything to do with political party. But our media need to decide if the public deserves to know the party affiliation of a politician who’s a sexual predator. And if the answer is yes, they have to apply the rules to Democrats and Republicans equally. Otherwise we’re just going to have to keep calling them out.

