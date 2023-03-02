Let’s face it: the government’s COVID relief plan was ripe for fraud. Despite the government having only the very best of intentions, of course.

And the more we learn about the scale of the fraud, the more important it becomes to get to the bottom of it. And that’s exactly what Joe Biden plans to do. He just needs $1.6 billion in taxpayers’ money to do it:

President Joe Biden plans to ask Congress for $1.6 billion to tackle “historic” levels of fraud linked to the government’s Covid relief programs, the White House announced on Thursday. pic.twitter.com/jmjDGJQv1w — Forbes (@Forbes) March 2, 2023

What better way is there to deal with massive corruption than to throw even more money at it?

We need gobs of more money to find out where our gobs of money went.

Jfc — Select O Speed (@SelectSpeed) March 2, 2023

So, more money to battle losing money? — Paul Molive (@PeterMawlive) March 2, 2023

Yep! It makes total sense if you stop and really think about it, provided that you’re also completely insane.

It's going to take more fraud to fix the first fraud! https://t.co/YmEel1OYik — Damned Yankee (@DamnedYankee3) March 2, 2023

Throwing more good money after bad… — Dr. Man-Bear-Pig ⚔️ (@Man_Bear_Pig3) March 2, 2023

Let's spend $1.6 billion to figure out how we got swindled out of other billions. Yep, seems right on brand for the US government https://t.co/EWamzxaqlv — Dark Helmet (@Ferraro41) March 2, 2023

Hey, it’s a strategy!

You know, this particular financial tactic seems really familiar … where have we seen it before? Oh, that’s right:

IT IS MY UNDERSTANDING THAT A MAN POSING AS A NIGERIAN PRINCE RECENTLY SCAMMED YOU. PLEASE JUST SEND ME $5,000 AND I WILL CATCH HIM AND RETURN YOUR MONEY pic.twitter.com/7orl0WQjy6 — David Freddoso (@freddoso) March 2, 2023

Nailed it.

Dear Department of Randomly Firehosing Money: Please find enclosed a bid of $1.56 Billion for Contract 93(d)29566-12 (The Emergency Whuh Happened Act of 2023), along with our Bahamian bank routing #. Sincerely,

David Burge, CEO

Dave's Covid Fraud Detection Service LLC https://t.co/DOIt3dRbe9 — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) March 2, 2023

Isn’t this fun?

Without big government, who would ask for billions of taxpayer dollars in order to figure out how they pissed away other billions of taxpayer dollars? https://t.co/DQxV0uNuQ2 — Cʜɪᴢᴀᴅ ⚜️🥃 (@AUChizad) March 2, 2023

Can’t make it up. 🙄 Biden: “Oops, it looks like we wasted a buttload of money on COVID welfare schemes.” Public: “Yes, you did. How do you intend to fix it?” Biden: https://t.co/Ye6DuUzzOY pic.twitter.com/npx8sQjMwd — Archimusik (@Archimusik) March 2, 2023

Good times.

Only the government would ask to spend billions more to figure out how they previously got conned out of billions of dollars. And if history is any guide, they will use this money to make life harder for people who did nothing wrong. https://t.co/q6ZHQAqSHO — AG (@AGHamilton29) March 2, 2023

History is usually a pretty good guide for this sort of thing, so yeah. Expect a whole lotta pain with absolutely no gain.

***

